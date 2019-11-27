STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Wyatt Freking

Age: 10
Grade: 5th
School: Grant Wood Elementary, Bettendorf
Parents/guardians: Kevin and Tara Freking
Why was student nominated? I nominated Wyatt because he is the most responsible student I have had the privilege of teaching. He is a great role model for his classmates and respectfully reminds them to be responsible as well. He is a student who puts forth his best each and every time he is given a task, even when it might not be his favorite thing to do. He encourages his classmates and is friendly and accepting of all students. – Mrs. Wiatt
What are you most proud of? "I am most proud of the way my parents raised me because they taught me what I am not supposed to do and what I am supposed to do. I am also proud of my high score in reading."
What teacher has inspired you and how? "My teacher, Mrs. Wiatt has inspired me to be a nicer person because she is always so nice to everyone."
What would you tell your younger self about success? "I would tell my younger self that success is not easy to get."