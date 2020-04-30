STUDENT OF WEEK: Eli DeZarn
E. DeZarn student of week BN

Eli DeZarn

Age: 18

Grade: Junior

School: Pleasant Valley High School

Parents: William and Dee DeZarn

Why was student nominated? "I nominated Eli for the Bettendorf News Student of the Week because he just makes me smile. Every day is a great day when I get to start it with Eli first period. I am greeted daily with a 'Good morning' and 'Have a nice day.' He is so genuinely caring and respectful and one of the hardest workers I know. I am always proud of you Eli!" — Julie Spelhaug

What are you most proud of? "Getting the IHope award in 8th grade and PVJH’S ambassador in my 8th grade year."

What teacher has inspired you and how? "Mr. Paul because he had inspired me to do great in school and to follow his three values, dream big, be nice and strong work ethic."

What would you tell your younger self about success? "Your success will pay off and big things will come from it."

