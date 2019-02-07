Congratulations to the Bettendorf High School robotics team, Ubettrobotics, on their performance at the DeWitt Central Robotics Tournament on Jan. 27. They move on to the Super Qualifier Feb. 9 in Iowa City.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Meteorologist advises people to stay home
-
VIEWPOINT: Crash victim: 'I hope I never remember'
-
FedEx employee found dead in East Moline appears to have died from fall
-
4 years after disease left him partially paralyzed, Davenport teenager finds medical and academic success in Baltimore
-
Davenport West High School student 'allegedly had a firearm' on school grounds
promotion
Explore millions of historical pages from your local newspaper for just $7.95.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.