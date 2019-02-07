Try 1 month for 99¢
BHS Robotoics Team

The Ubettrobotics robotics team moves on to the First Lego League Super Qualifier on Feb. 9 in Iowa City.

 CONTRIBUTED

Congratulations to the Bettendorf High School robotics team, Ubettrobotics, on their performance at the DeWitt Central Robotics Tournament on Jan. 27. They move on to the Super Qualifier Feb. 9 in Iowa City.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments