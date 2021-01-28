Subdued Schmit repeats as girls' state champion, eyes bigger prize

At the top of Schmit’s goal sheet is qualifying for the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s boys’ state tournament in three weeks and earning a spot on the awards stand at Wells Fargo Arena next month.

It isn’t that far-fetched.

Schmit is ranked 11th in IAWrestle’s latest boys rankings at 106. She is 8-1 this season against the opposite gender, the lone loss coming to top-ranked Carter Freeman of Waukee in the finals of the Midwest Shootout last Saturday.

“I’m on the right track,” Schmit said. “I’m getting after it. I feel ready.”

While Schmit leans on her technique against most of the boys, she can overpower the girls.

“When you wrestle guys, it just feels more normal to wrestle people that are stronger than you,” she said. “Once you come out here and wrestle the girls, it is kind of like a little treat. Yeah, there are a lot of girls who lift and are very strong, but some of those guys are pretty hefty.”

Schmit took Lundquist, who came in undefeated on the season, down a little more than 20 seconds into the match. She ran an arm bar to get Lundquist on her back and post the fall.