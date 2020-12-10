Sugar and spice and everything nice: Gingerbread houses are a fun holiday activity the whole family can enjoy (copy)

Rose took home first place and a blue ribbon last year in the Youth Gingerbread Art category for her reproduction of the Eiffel Tower using sugar cubes. The theme was "Christmas Around the World."

"It was pretty challenging," Rose said. "It took me a few days; I had to wait for it to dry. It had to be 16 inches tall. I was very surprised when I got first place."

"She didn't want any help," Karen said. "We planned it out on graph paper for the sugar cubes and compared it to pictures of the Eiffel Tower. It did take many days because of the drying and adding on of more sugar cubes."

But with the Festival of Trees virtual this year, the Hains family will keep their gingerbread house for themselves.

"I like putting it together and seeing it all done at the end," Rose said. "When we do it on our own, it makes me happy."

Karin Woods, 62, of Davenport, uses the traditional method. As an experienced professional baker, Woods makes her own gingerbread dough and spends hours assembling and decorating individual masterpieces.