Summer fun is back in 2021

Just because school is out for the summer, it doesn't mean kids around the QC are lacking in fun and educational opportunities. Bettendorf alone has many summer activities for kids of all ages.
Here are some of the highlights:
BERÉSKIN GALLERY & ART ACADEMY For aspiring young artists, the Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy, at 2967 State St., in Bettendorf, offers a wide variety for children, ages five and older.More information is available at www.bereskinartgallery.com or by email at bereskinartgallery@gmail.com.
Pat Beréskin, the owner, said, “We have everything from classical training in art –atelier classic drawing and painting methods for eighth-graders through adults. ”Children’s classes include something as fun as the Italian Camp where for a week students learn about Italian art and crafts, paint frescos, create faux stained glass or do paper marbling. There is also an animal camp where children learn to draw and paint animals and take a field trip to Niabi Zoo so they can draw from the live animals at the zoo. Beréskin listed other camps available including a Super Hero Camp for grades three and up; Up Close focuses on learning to draw and paint things that are looked at closely such as water droplets, glass, marbles, human and animal eyes.The Academy offers photography classes for children and adults.“We have a full clay lab and a STEAM Lab which features science, technology, engineering, art, and math.... All kinds of hands-on activities ranging from electronics coding, inventors and woodworking, chess, 3-D printing and projects with the latest technology,” Beréskin said.“Our classes are both fun and educational. They allow children to be in-person, and are hands-on in a safe environment,” she added.The Gallery & Art Academy offers a wide range of activities and classes for children and young adults during their summer vacation from the school classroom.The kids aren’t the only ones with opportunities for fun at the gallery.“There also are a variety of classes for adults who need a vacation/camp from the recent difficult times due to the pandemic,” said Beréskin.
FAMILY MUSEUM
Another popular place to be in the summer is the Family Museum, at 2900 Learning Campus Dr., in Bettendorf, which offers a wide array of fun and educational summer camps for learners age three to 10 years old.For more information, visit familymuseum.org or call 563-344-4106.
Topics include digging in the dirt to grow plants, twirling and leaping to learn the early steps of dance, enjoying a picnic with your favorite teddy bear or stuffed animal, or learning about the art, music, and dance of countries around the world.
“During the summermonths, families from all over the Quad City area visit the Family Museum to spend quality time together as a family.Some guests spend a few hours while some guests have been known to spend the whole day playing and exploring the exhibits,” said Elly Gerdts, the marketing coordinator for the Family Museum.
For the summer of 2021, the Museum is featuring the exhibit “Storyland:A Trip Through Childhood Favorites,” which brings to life childhood picture books including “The Tales of Peter Rabbit,” “‘The Snowy Day,”“ Chicka Chicka Boom Boom,” “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie,” and “Where’s Spot?” among others.Gerdts said, “Designed for children from birth through eight years old, Storyland engages visitors in storylines and literacy activities that led them to discover that it’s never too early to develop a love of reading.
”The Family Museum is a museum specifically designed for children eight and younger to engage in imaginative play, Gerdts explained.
Visitors to the Family Museum’s interactive exhibit gallery discover how food moves from the modern farm to the local store by caring for animals, driving a combine, and moving grain in the Farm Exhibit.Guests explore the Mississippi River by adding obstacles and raising or lowering water levels as they watch their boat makes its journey down a 28-foot indoor water play table resembling an actual stretch of the Mississippi River.Visitors chat with neighbors or wave to the mail carrier in the Town Square exhibit which includes features of everyday life.In addition to the gallery space, guests can take the Luckey Climber to the second-story Imagination Studio to create anything their imagination can come up with.
Gerdts said, “What is so great about the Family Museum’s exhibits is that the learning continues throughout the summer!Kids learn best when they are having fun, and the Family Museum is a great place to play and learn together.”
CITY OF BETTENDORF PARKS & RECREATION
A plethora of fun and educational activities await kids this summer via the City of Bettendorf Parks & Recreation Department according to Isaac Jacobs, the city’s recreation coordinator.
Parents can find the Spring/Summer catalog, which highlights the 2021 activities online athttp://bit.ly/2021BettRecSummer.Registration for the City of Bettendorf Parks & Recreation programs runs through the summer and families can register week by week for the dates that work for them, and registration closes the Thursday before the start of each week.Registration can be done online at www.bettendorf.org/register.
Jacobs said, “’Day Camp’ is an exciting and affordable option for families looking for all-day child care.Campers love the field trips each week and have a blast getting to know the counselors.”
“Day Camp” is from 7:30 to 5:30 Monday through Friday, and is for 5-12-year-olds.Included in the registration fees are the weekly field trip, twice-weekly visits to Splash Landing, a camp T-shirt.Camp never cancels and is moved indoors in the event of inclement weather.“Playgrounds” is from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and is canceled in the event of inclement weather.Playgrounds is for kids ages 5-12.Families can choose to add on the weekly field trip but must do so at the time of registration.
“Playgrounds” is offered at seven different sites around the City of Bettendorf making it convenient for families to find a site close to their home.“’ Playgrounds’ is an affordable offering for families that aren’t looking for full-day care, but want to make sure their kids have an active and engaging summer,” Jacobs said.
“Sports & Games,” for 6-12 year-olds, runs from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday.Each week features a different sports-themed visitor to camp, and this year the group will visit Palmer Hills Golf Course’s newest addition, The Forge Putting Course.Jacobs said, “Sports & Games” “is truly just as it sounds –filled with sports and games.We all know a little one who seems to never run out of energy, and this camp is perfect for them.Active games and activities will keep them busy and working on their sportsmanship skills all morning long.”
“Tot Lot,” for 3-5 year-olds, meets from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday through Thursday and features weekly visitors to camp.This camp is great for socialization for these young ages and is filled with games, crafts, and other activities for the campers.“’ Tot Lot’ is a one-of-a-kind program for 3-5 year-olds and promises a morning full of arts, crafts, games, and lots of socializing,” Jacobs said.For whatever kind of summer activity a child is looking for, there is no shortage of options in Bettendorf this summer