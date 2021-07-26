Summer fun is back in 2021

Pat Beréskin, the owner, said, “We have everything from classical training in art –atelier classic drawing and painting methods for eighth-graders through adults. ”Children’s classes include something as fun as the Italian Camp where for a week students learn about Italian art and crafts, paint frescos, create faux stained glass or do paper marbling. There is also an animal camp where children learn to draw and paint animals and take a field trip to Niabi Zoo so they can draw from the live animals at the zoo. Beréskin listed other camps available including a Super Hero Camp for grades three and up; Up Close focuses on learning to draw and paint things that are looked at closely such as water droplets, glass, marbles, human and animal eyes.The Academy offers photography classes for children and adults.“We have a full clay lab and a STEAM Lab which features science, technology, engineering, art, and math.... All kinds of hands-on activities ranging from electronics coding, inventors and woodworking, chess, 3-D printing and projects with the latest technology,” Beréskin said.“Our classes are both fun and educational. They allow children to be in-person, and are hands-on in a safe environment,” she added.The Gallery & Art Academy offers a wide range of activities and classes for children and young adults during their summer vacation from the school classroom.The kids aren’t the only ones with opportunities for fun at the gallery.“There also are a variety of classes for adults who need a vacation/camp from the recent difficult times due to the pandemic,” said Beréskin.