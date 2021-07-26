Summertime is fun time with easy breezy hair

“You wouldn’t take cookies out of the oven without a mitt, right? Same idea here for your hair,” she said.

If you are looking to add a little texture to your hair and want to focus on the effortless style, look no further than this simple product-curl cream.

“An easy texture style is adding some curl cream to French braids before bedtime, when you wake up in the morning you will notice the fun, beachy texture that has been created.”

For any hair style trend Seydel encourages people to embrace what they are born with.

“We are in a time where “lived-in hair”is what is trending, so embrace your natural texture, scrunch in some soft moisture products or a sea salt spray and let it go.”

