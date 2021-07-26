Summertime is fun time with easy breezy hair

Summertime is prime time to opt-in for an easy breezy hair-style.
We checked in with Bettendorf’s Grey & Co Salon to get their recommendations on easy and effective hair care styles and trends for this season.
“A great summer routine that last for a few days includes a good moisturizing shampoo and making sure to shampoo only twice a week. This really helps to cleanse out any leftover product or dry shampoo,”said Brittany Seydel, a stylist at Grey & Co Salon.
Per your usual hair routine,Seydel emphasized that a good conditioner should round out any hair care technique.
“Follow your shampooing with a great moisture-rich conditioner and to really detangle use a wide tooth comb while the conditioner is in your hair,” Seydel said.
Another tip,to prevent burning your hair,it is important to reapply your heat protectant when you re-style your hair.
“You wouldn’t take cookies out of the oven without a mitt, right? Same idea here for your hair,” she said.
If you are looking to add a little texture to your hair and want to focus on the effortless style, look no further than this simple product-curl cream.
“An easy texture style is adding some curl cream to French braids before bedtime, when you wake up in the morning you will notice the fun, beachy texture that has been created.”
For any hair style trend Seydel encourages people to embrace what they are born with.
“We are in a time where “lived-in hair”is what is trending, so embrace your natural texture, scrunch in some soft moisture products or a sea salt spray and let it go.”