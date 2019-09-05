A pair of Bettendorf natives will bring their artistic talents back home for the latest exhibit at Bereskin Gallery.
The opening reception for the September showcase, "Swangstu," featuring siblings Troy and Holly Swangstu will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at the Bereskin Gallery, located at 2967 State St., Bettendorf. It is the gallery's First Friday event for the month.
Troy Swangstu
Born and raised in the Quad-Cities, Troy Swangstu graduated from Bettendorf High School in 1993.
He then studied at the Kansas City Art Institute with a major in painting. He worked at various museums and galleries and exhibited locally in Kansas City as a student.
After a brief stint away from Kansas City, he moved back, where he worked and ran a gallery out of his studio.
Ten years ago, he moved south of Kansas City to Paola, Kansas. There he found a love for working with livestock in what’s known as regenerative farming (grazing) practices. He continued to exhibit in Kansas City as well as in various locations such as Wichita, Tulsa, New York and locally in Paola.
Now he works in the Quad-Cities to connect with his roots and focus on new paintings.
Holly Swangstu
Holly Swangstu, Bettendorf High School Class of 1990, served as Art Institute director for the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum.
She curated an exhibition that debuted at the National Autonomous University of Mexico. The project brought the 62-year-old Desert Museum to Mexico City for the first time.
In 2016, she earned the Inside Tucson Business Women of Influence Arts and Culture Champion Award.
She was born in Wisconsin and then raised in Bettendorf. She earned a bachelor of fine arts degree from Kansas City Art Institute.
She was an arts administrator, instructor, consultant and business owner in Kansas City for more than 16 years before her museum appointment.
For six years, she served as director and curator of the Leedy-Voulkos Art Center in Kansas City. Additionally, she owned a private visual-art school.
She has exhibited her textile paintings in numerous group and solo exhibitions for more than 20 years and now focuses full-time on her studio practice. She still enjoys curating, consulting and teaching on a part-time, exclusive basis.
She lives in Tucson with her husband Tom Schoustra, who graduated in 1988 from Bettendorf High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.