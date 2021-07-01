Take the Bettendorf Library on the go

Whether you are traveling this summer or armchair traveling at home, your Bettendorf Public Library card offers a wealth of online tools to engage and entertain wherever life takes you.
The Library’s robust collection of digital materials is available to Bettendorf cardholders online, 24/7. We also have a stellar lineup of take home kits, storytimes, online music programming, and more to explore on the go this summer.
• eBooks, eAudiobooks, and Digital Magazines – BPL offers the hottest new titles in eBooks and digital audiobooks free with your Bettendorf library card. Download materials right to your mobile device through the Libby (Overdrive) app.
For kids, patrons have immediate access to interactive animated books with Tumble Books.
With Flipster and the Flipster app you can checkout and download magazines with no waiting lists or due dates. You get the full, flip-friendly digital magazine anytime, anywhere.
For more information about OverDrive, Tumble Books, or Flipster visit our digital content page at www.bettendorflibrary.com/digital-content. If you have questions during the process, our library staff is happy to assist in-person, by phone at 563-344-4179, or via email at info@bettendorflibrary.com.
• Storytime & Tales for Tots – For our Storytimes, Children ages 3-5 are invited to view 30-minute sessions filled with stories, songs, finger plays and action rhymes based on a theme.
Tales for Tots is made for ages birth to 3 years old and their caregivers, and are around 10-15 minutes in length.
Visit BPL’s Youth Services webpage at www.bettendorflibrary.com/youth-programs for a whole playlist of Storytime and Tales for Tots episodes perfect for car travel, or day-to-day enrichment.
• Music – Through Freegal, Bettendorf Public Library’s free music service, Bettendorf cardholders can download up to 5 music titles a week. Freegal offers access to a selection of over 40,000 music labels from 100 different countries. Titles can be downloaded and transferred to a mobile device, or downloaded directly to your device through the Freegal app.
For music-related programming, our popular Brown Bag Lunch is currently available in monthly digital editions on our YouTube channel. Tune in to enjoy regional musicians performing original works at www.bettendorflibrary.com/adult-programs. Our guest performers for the month of July are Rebecca Casad & Alan Morrison.
• Take Home Kits – We have lots of activity bags for patrons this summer including craft and STEAM-based projects for children, teens, and adults. We are also offering specialized Memory Care Kits for patrons with memory care needs and a caregiver. Visit our events page at www.bettendorflibrary.com/events for details on kit release dates.
We encourage you to follow the Bettendorf Public Library on the website www.bettendorflibrary.com and on social media at YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to keep up-to-date on opportunities to connect with learning and discovery in our community.