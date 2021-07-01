Take the Bettendorf Library on the go

Tales for Tots is made for ages birth to 3 years old and their caregivers, and are around 10-15 minutes in length.

Visit BPL’s Youth Services webpage at www.bettendorflibrary.com/youth-programs for a whole playlist of Storytime and Tales for Tots episodes perfect for car travel, or day-to-day enrichment.

• Music – Through Freegal, Bettendorf Public Library’s free music service, Bettendorf cardholders can download up to 5 music titles a week. Freegal offers access to a selection of over 40,000 music labels from 100 different countries. Titles can be downloaded and transferred to a mobile device, or downloaded directly to your device through the Freegal app.

For music-related programming, our popular Brown Bag Lunch is currently available in monthly digital editions on our YouTube channel. Tune in to enjoy regional musicians performing original works at www.bettendorflibrary.com/adult-programs. Our guest performers for the month of July are Rebecca Casad & Alan Morrison.

• Take Home Kits – We have lots of activity bags for patrons this summer including craft and STEAM-based projects for children, teens, and adults. We are also offering specialized Memory Care Kits for patrons with memory care needs and a caregiver. Visit our events page at www.bettendorflibrary.com/events for details on kit release dates.

We encourage you to follow the Bettendorf Public Library on the website www.bettendorflibrary.com and on social media at YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter

