Terrific trio: Bulldogs crown three state wrestling champions

“It means a whole bunch to get after it and beat these guys with all these injuries,” said Liddle, who will play football at the University of Iowa next year.

The only takedown of the match came in the second period on the edge of the mat. It gave Liddle a 2-1 lead. After an escape to start the third, he fought off an attempt or two from Greenlee to secure the win.

“During the second period, I told my coaches, I need to get that takedown,” Liddle said. “If I don’t get that takedown, it is going to go into overtime. It would have been tough to ride him out.

“I knew I had to get it. It has been what I’ve been working on all season, getting in deep water every single day with Bradley Hill in practice.”

As a result, the Bulldogs have their 28th, 29th and 30th state champions in school history. It resulted in a fourth-place finish in the team race behind Waverly-Shell Rock, Waukee and Southeast Polk.

“I just want to see Bettendorf on top,” Liddle said. “Our program is on the way back up.”