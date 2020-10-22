Thanks to grant, LeClaire Library has increased Wi-Fi signal

In the last few months, more people are working, studying, and meeting virtually than ever before. For some people who may not have internet service, or own a computer or a smartphone, this can be difficult. Even for those who have the appropriate technology, trying to use it in a new way can be frustrating at first.

LeClaire Library can help bridge this digital divide.

We recently received a Microsoft Public Wi-Fi Access Micro Grant, in conjunction with the Public Library Association, to increase the range of our Wi-Fi signal outside of our building. This grant funded the purchase of a wireless booster, antennas, lightning protector, and license at the cost of over $2,000. Thanks to the PLA and Microsoft, those who have smartphones, tablets or laptops can sit in the City Hall Plaza or in their cars in our parking lots and have access to the internet even while we are closed.

Those who need a quiet place to have a phone conference or participate in a virtual meeting may use one of our two study rooms as a “Zoom Room.” A third room is designated as our DIY Makerspace. Adults may reserve this room to use our Cricut and Dremel machines, and various crafting supplies. We recommend you call in advance to reserve these spaces.