Thanks to grant, LeClaire Library has increased Wi-Fi signal

In the last few months, more people are working, studying, and meeting virtually than ever before. For some people who may not have internet service, or own a computer or a smartphone, this can be difficult. Even for those who have the appropriate technology, trying to use it in a new way can be frustrating at first.
LeClaire Library can help bridge this digital divide.
We recently received a Microsoft Public Wi-Fi Access Micro Grant, in conjunction with the Public Library Association, to increase the range of our Wi-Fi signal outside of our building. This grant funded the purchase of a wireless booster, antennas, lightning protector, and license at the cost of over $2,000. Thanks to the PLA and Microsoft, those who have smartphones, tablets or laptops can sit in the City Hall Plaza or in their cars in our parking lots and have access to the internet even while we are closed.
Those who need a quiet place to have a phone conference or participate in a virtual meeting may use one of our two study rooms as a “Zoom Room.” A third room is designated as our DIY Makerspace. Adults may reserve this room to use our Cricut and Dremel machines, and various crafting supplies. We recommend you call in advance to reserve these spaces.
As these rooms are too small for social distancing, if more than one person is in the room, masks must be worn.
Although our building is open six days a week, you can still use our library without coming inside. On our website, leclairelibrary.org, you can find a tutorials on how to use the “Libby” app and get started with downloading e-books and e-audiobooks. Check out Niche Academy on our website, which provides many free tutorials on Microsoft Office tools, internet basics, “Zoom 101,” learning a language, creating a resume, and much more.
If you or a loved one cannot leave their home, we will bring the library to them. With our new Homebound Service, one of our staff will deliver books, DVDs, or magazines to the home of any resident of the city of LeClaire who is confined to their residence either temporarily, due to illness or accident, or permanently, due to age, disability or other mobility problems.
October 18-24 is National Friends of Libraries Week. New Friends members will receive premiums such as tote bags, fine forgiveness cards, and a personalized READ poster. LeClaire Library is dedicated to our mission of enhancing the intellectual, social, and cultural strength of our community – even more so in this time of pandemic. Please consider joining us.
