The Bettendorf Tastemakers

Bettendorf is home to new and upcoming restaurants, chefs, cafes and bakeries. These new hot spots push the boundaries on their respective industries and flavors. From authentic Mexican cuisine to delicate, gourmet cookies, be ready to have your taste buds tested and your idea of flavor challenged.
New local joints, all located in Bettendorf,put their own twist on good food and fresh finds.The range of possibilities and opportunities are endless for tastemakers, where their crafts and creations are something to drool over. Even the pickiest eaters can even find something to love inside these flavorful eateries.
Verde:
A hot new Mexican joint in Bettendorf is setting fire to the basic Mexican cuisine locals have grown accustomed to.
Verde, located near the new I-74 bridge in downtown Bettendorf, is all the rage in the local sphere of Mexican cuisine.
Owner, Sid Rognoni and Chef, Connor Larson, have made a point to draw from different sources of inspiration for the restaurant’s menu.
“What inspires us in creating the menu for Verde is a never-ending list of the desire to show the QC something innovative, seasons and produce, our different approach to developing flavors, and the desire to teach diners. I could go on forever,” said Larson.
As for the atmosphere of Verde, Larson believes the vibe and the ambiance fit together perfectly. “You could say the atmosphere is fun and upbeat. Our food has more intention behind it than most are used to, so it was important to us to have an atmosphere with no pretentiousness. It’s not fancy, it’s thoughtful and artistic.”
Most locals in the Quad-City area are used to tasting the basic enchilada, rice, and beans at their favorite spots around town, but Larson wants to show patrons that their food is a more authentic take on Mexican cuisine.
For folks seeking the genuine flavor of Verde’s menu, Larson has a few quick recommendations.
“Our menu is smaller than most (other restaurants) because we believe in quality over quantity. If you are going to make me choose, our Rice and Beans along with our Al Pastor, pork shoulder have been our pseudo signature dishes thus far,” he said.
The chef wants customers to understand that their experience at Verde is going to be unlike any other place on either side of the river.
“At first glance, our menu looks intimidating because there is a lot that folks will not be familiar with, but a little trust leads to a great experience at Verde,” assured Larson.
Meatballs Deli:
For most people,the word meatball refers to a classic deli favorite, but for one Quad-City restaurant owner the word carries 20 years of brotherly love.
“About 25 years ago I got the nickname Meatball from my brothers so when I got the opportunity to finally open my own deli.I figured what better name than Meatball’s,” said Meatball’s Sandwich Company Owner, Kyle Yohe.
Yohe brings his 20 years of food industry experience to Cumberland Square and recently opened his own shop, Meatball’s Sandwich Co that has more to offer than just meatball subs.
“Obviously, being called Meatball’s we have to have the best meatball sub in the QC, other than that I try to recommend the Apple “Butter” Jeans or the Back That Pig Up,” he said.
Quad Citizens can expect a great lunch spot that captures the true essence of a deli.
“Customers can expect a fun and upbeat atmosphere with the best quality products coming from the kitchen ranging from the classic meatball sub to a variety of sandwiches, wraps, salads and Panini’s,” Yohe said.
Gratitude is top of mind Yohe and his staff.
“We would really like to thank the Quad-City area for all the support we have received in just our first month open. We are currently open Monday-Saturday,” he said.
Food Affair:
Delicious and healthy food options are top of mind for Chef Aman Razdan, at Food Affair Bistro (FAB) in Bettendorf.
“FAB offers familiar food with a twist; unique flavor, and health conscious options,” Razdan said.
Patrons are encouraged to have high expectations when visiting Food Affair Bistro. Several ideas were taken into consideration when creating the experience at FAB.
“Presentation is top notch, flavor profiles are unique, portion sizes are generous and the staff is welcoming,” Razdan said.
The staff at FAB is trained in more than just upstanding table service, they are also poised to understand the needs of each guest.
“Our staff is trained to ask leading questions to understand dietary needs and preferences. Once those are established the staff can suggest a range of choices,” Razdan said.
Razdan has a few favorites and top sellers on the menu that frequently get the attention of lunch goers.
“Our most popular items are the Apple Salad, Avocado Toast, Classic Eggs Benedict, Lobster bisque, Roasted Pork and Apple Salad, Naanwich Roll and the Tandoori Chicken Salad,” he said.
Ultimately there is only one goal in mind for the staff at FAB.
“The desire is to have our guests fall in love with our food over and over again,” Razdan proclaimed.
Cookies and Dreams:
A team of cookie enthusiasts combine fun, creativity, hard work and excellent cookies to make their dreams a reality inside their new Bettendorf location.
Cookies and Dreams, a local gourmet cookie shop works their passion with deliciousness and draws inspiration from various classic desserts.
“We draw so much inspiration from desserts like Strawberry Shortcake or Turtle Candies to seasonal flavors like Gingerbread and Puppy Chow,” said Owner, Stephanie Sellers.
Sellers attributes the success of their aesthetically pleasing cookies to the “Dream Team.”
“We have a ton of flavors that were inspired by or created by various bakers on our team and we love to showcase that creativity,” she said.
What differentiates Cookies and Dreams from the general bakery is their sense of community, along with narrowing their focus to the singular bakery item, cookies.
“I think we have just really honed in on a unique niche in the bakery world and we love to support our community in a number of ways, from charitable donations to event supporting,” Sellers said.
As for the new location choice, it was a no-brainer to Sellers and her team.
“We saw how quickly the Bettendorf area was expanding and realized there were not enough dining options. It is a great location for people that are traveling through I-80 to the Sports Complex,” she said.
Sellers and her team want the Quad-City area to know how grateful they are for the outpouring of love they have received for their delicious delicacies.
“Thank you, QC for the incredible love and support you have shown us. We are small but mighty team and so grateful you have shown up for us. Stay tuned for more cookie craziness because we have a few tricks and announcements up our sleeve,” Sellers emphasized.