The Bettendorf Tastemakers

As for the atmosphere of Verde, Larson believes the vibe and the ambiance fit together perfectly. “You could say the atmosphere is fun and upbeat. Our food has more intention behind it than most are used to, so it was important to us to have an atmosphere with no pretentiousness. It’s not fancy, it’s thoughtful and artistic.”

Most locals in the Quad-City area are used to tasting the basic enchilada, rice, and beans at their favorite spots around town, but Larson wants to show patrons that their food is a more authentic take on Mexican cuisine.

For folks seeking the genuine flavor of Verde’s menu, Larson has a few quick recommendations.

“Our menu is smaller than most (other restaurants) because we believe in quality over quantity. If you are going to make me choose, our Rice and Beans along with our Al Pastor, pork shoulder have been our pseudo signature dishes thus far,” he said.

The chef wants customers to understand that their experience at Verde is going to be unlike any other place on either side of the river.

“At first glance, our menu looks intimidating because there is a lot that folks will not be familiar with, but a little trust leads to a great experience at Verde,” assured Larson.

