Try 1 month for 99¢

After the arctic blast, the weekend brought spring-like temperatures. But that didn't slow down Winter Carnival in Bettendorf. 

The fun included cotton snowball fights and pom-pom hockey at the Life Fitness Center, arts and crafts at Bettendorf Public Library and the Family Museum and outdoor fun at Faye's Field, Frozen Landing and Palmer Hills Golf Course.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments