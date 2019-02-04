After the arctic blast, the weekend brought spring-like temperatures. But that didn't slow down Winter Carnival in Bettendorf.
The fun included cotton snowball fights and pom-pom hockey at the Life Fitness Center, arts and crafts at Bettendorf Public Library and the Family Museum and outdoor fun at Faye's Field, Frozen Landing and Palmer Hills Golf Course.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.