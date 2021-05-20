The Fountains provides a community feel in Bettendorf

“A lot of folks tell me on tours that they don’t feel like they’re in an apartment, that it’s more like a home,” she said.

The Fountains prides itself on an experienced management team. Executive Director CJ Ward has been with The Fountains since the doors opened, said Luna, who also has been with the company for 15 years. The management team has a combined total of more than 50 years of experience.

Such experience translates into a strong community reputation.

“Many residents who have lived here throughout the years tell their friends and family about us,” she said. “I have people who have toured recently who are newly retired whose mothers or aunts and uncles lived here. It’s neat to see those family connections happening.”

After some restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, things are starting to return to normal at The Fountains, Luna said. The dining room, where residents can order their meals from a menu, is open again. And the popular Happy Hour on Fridays in the Clubhouse may resume next month.

“When restaurants closed down, we had to close down as well,” she said. Meals were delivered to individual apartments at that time.