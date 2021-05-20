The Fountains provides a community feel in Bettendorf

Tucked into a quiet neighborhood on Bettendorf’s growing north end, The Fountains senior living community provides an attractive and secure housing environment with lots of social amenities sought by those 55 years and older.
Whatever their interests, it doesn’t take long for a resident to feel a part of the community, says Senior Living Advisor Leah Luna.
“The folks that live here, they really make it their own community,” Luna said. “Whatever their interest is, we can put it on the calendar.”
There are groups for woodworkers, walkers, gardeners and avid readers, among others.
The first independent living apartments at The Fountains were built in 2006, followed later in the year by assisted living apartments. In 2008, the spacious Clubhouse was built, along with more independent living apartments. In all, there are 145 apartments on the campus – 77 in independent living, 52 in assisted living and 16 for special memory care, she said.
The apartments are leased on a month-by-month basis, with a one-time community fee of $3,500 assessed. The monthly rents include all utilities except for phone. Apartments range in size from one bedroom-one bath units of 735 square feet to two bedroom-two bath units of 1,326 square feet, with options in between.
Luna said The Fountains homes are known for their large closet spaces, big windows with lots of natural light, and tall ceilings.
“A lot of folks tell me on tours that they don’t feel like they’re in an apartment, that it’s more like a home,” she said.
The Fountains prides itself on an experienced management team. Executive Director CJ Ward has been with The Fountains since the doors opened, said Luna, who also has been with the company for 15 years. The management team has a combined total of more than 50 years of experience.
Such experience translates into a strong community reputation.
“Many residents who have lived here throughout the years tell their friends and family about us,” she said. “I have people who have toured recently who are newly retired whose mothers or aunts and uncles lived here. It’s neat to see those family connections happening.”
After some restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, things are starting to return to normal at The Fountains, Luna said. The dining room, where residents can order their meals from a menu, is open again. And the popular Happy Hour on Fridays in the Clubhouse may resume next month.
“When restaurants closed down, we had to close down as well,” she said. Meals were delivered to individual apartments at that time.
Today, residents are allowed visitors to their apartments each day along with a number of other services returning post-pandemic. A sophisticated electronic check-in system takes the visitor’s temperature, logs where they are going and their contact information before printing out an identification tag. All staff and residents who wanted vaccinations have received them, she said.
“I think we’re at a good point now,” she said. “In the next month or two, things will open up even more.” That includes shopping trips and social outings planned by The Fountains staff.
Luna encourages those interested in a tour of the Fountains to contact her at 563-676-6750. The tour includes a discussion of what their needs and interests are, and what they are looking for in a home.
“We realize that moving out of your home and into a senior living community is a big change,” she said. “But many folks tell me, ‘I wish I had done this sooner.’ “
What’s New at the BBN is a column provided by the Bettendorf Business Network.