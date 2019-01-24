100 Years Ago
Friday, Jan. 24, 1919 -- ANNOUNCEMENTS
The Bettendorf Fire Department announced its first dance of the new year for Saturday evening at the Town Hall. Waldon's orchestra will play for the dancing. The committee in charge is composed of Walter Born, chairman; Albert Bielefelt, W. Bishop, W. Burge, R. W. Petersen, J. Evans, E. Gadient, Emil Burgess and Frank Lemmons.
75 Years Ago
Monday, Jan. 24, 1944 -- Weds Wednesday | MISS JESSIE FONSECA
Miss Jessie Fonseca, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ben Fonseca of 2256 State street, Bettendorf, will become the bride of Frank Casillas, seaman first class, son of Frank Casillas, Wednesday at 9 a.m. in Our Lady of Lourdes church, Bettendorf.
The bride-elect is employed at Crescent Macaroni Co. Mr. Casillas has been in the navy for about a year and is home on leave from duty in the Pacific area.
50 Years Ago
Friday, Jan. 24, 1969 -- In Service
ALVIN L. LITTREL, son of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur D. Littrel, Long Grove, has been promoted to Army specialist four while assigned to the 34th Engineer Battalion near Phu Loi, Vietnam as a parts clerk.
25 Years Ago
Monday, Jan. 24, 1994 -- Main break leaves LeClaire waterless
LeCLAIRE, Iowa -- Firefighters here spent their day Sunday not fighting fires, but in search of water.
A water main break about midday meant that every resident here was left without water. That meant no tap water to drink, to cook with, to shower in or to flush toilets.
Firefighters scowered the town for hours trying to locate the area in which the water main break originated.
LeClaire Mayor Ray Parris announced late Sunday that the water level was rising, and the general area of the break may have been isolated. The specific location was not found as of late Sunday, and residents were still without water.
