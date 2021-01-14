Three Bettendorf residents speak up for park board

A proposal to eliminate the elected Bettendorf Park Board and replace it with an appointed body drew three opponents Jan. 5 during a public hearing before the city council.

Steve Wilger, one of five commissioners on the board, said elimination would be a mistake because elected representatives have more dedication than appointed members.

"I been on a lot of boards, and they don't have the commitment that elected officials have," he said.

He also said that none of the current commissioners would continue to serve on an advisory board, an opportunity they would be offered if the proposal were passed.

Matt Mooney, who has served on the Friends of the Bettendorf Parks Foundation, also spoke against the proposal, saying the elected system has worked, so why change it? He also questioned whether the council would get "a timely, concise pipeline of information" with an advisory board.

The main reasons City Administrator Decker Ploehn recommended the change are to arrive at a more representative body and to increase efficiency.

"Having two elected boards provide oversight over the same department is no longer necessary or efficient," he has said, referring to the city council as the other board.