Townhomes and more under construction in Bettendorf

"It'll be a sharp building when it gets done," Andrew Dasso, owner of Streamline Architects, said. Instead of being covered with brown stone, the building will be clad with a combination of natural wood and black and gray metal, he said.

"They're trying to build a little bit of community there," he said.

Koellner said one finds homes near shopping in most communities; "we'll find out if there is a need for it here."

In addition to the townhouses, Koeller hopes to build a strip mall next door to the east, but hasn't secured enough tenants to warrant the beginning of construction.

In other Bettendorf construction:

• A Dunkin' doughnut shop is being built at 3592 Middle Road, just east of a Taco Bell, east of the intersection with Devils Glen Road.

• A second Quad-Cities location for Milltown Coffee, Moline, is going into a 7,800-square-foot building that Russell Construction, Davenport, is constructing on the former Jumer's Castle Lodge site, Spruce Hills Drive and Golden Valley Drive.

The building will be owned by Steve Geifman of Geifman First Equity. The business will have drive-through and sit-down options with breakfast sandwiches and "grab and go" food, Geifman said.