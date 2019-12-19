Toy donations pack Bettendorf emergency vehicles

Siena Thomas, 2, and her sister Mariana Thomas, 6, load a Bettendorf fire truck with toys to benefit Operation Toy Soldier during the Bettendorf Police Department's Pack-A-Police Car Toy Drive on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at the police station.
GARY KRAMBECK /
Bettendorf police Sgt. George Ramos holds on to a giant teddy bear on the hood of a police car during the Bettendorf Police 5th annual Pack-A-Police Car Toy Drive at the police station, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Bettendorf.
GARY KRAMBECK /
Jeanette O' Leary of Bettendorf has help from firefighter Shaun Logan to carry toys to benefit Operation Toy Soldier during the 5th annual Pack-A-Police Car Toy Drive at the Bettendorf Police Station on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
GARY KRAMBECK /
Walker Baumer, 2, of Walford, Iowa, enjoys a cookie he decorated at the Bettendorf Police Department's Pack-A-Police Car Toy Drive on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Bettendorf.
GARY KRAMBECK /
Finley Christensen, 3, of Davenport, and Shelby Butikofer, 4, and Jaelyn Butikofer, 9, of Manchester, Iowa, bring toys to donate at the Pack-A-Police Car Toy Drive on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, hosted by the Bettendorf Police Department.
GARY KRAMBECK /
Samantha Hodgini, 9, has her photo taken by her mother Sara Hodgini of Bettendorf during the Bettendorf Police 5th annual Pack-A-Police Car Toy Drive.
GARY KRAMBECK /
Johno Hegg, 6, sits inside a Bettendorf fire truck at the Bettendorf Police Department's 5th annual Pack-A-Police Car Toy Drive on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Bettendorf.
GARY KRAMBECK /
Toys fill a fire truck at the Bettendorf Police 5th annual Pack-A-Police Car Toy Drive on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Bettendorf.
GARY KRAMBECK /
Dara Hegg, 10, right, hands toys to her brother Johno Hegg of Bettendorf as they load a fire truck with toys to benefit Operation Toy Soldier. The collection was the Bettendorf Police Department's 5th annual Pack-A-Police Car Toy Drive.
GARY KRAMBECK /
Carson Harms 5 and Colin Harms 3 decorated cookies together during the Bettendorf Police 5th annual Pack-A-Police Car Toy Drive at the police station, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 in Bettendorf.
GARY KRAMBECK /
Kathy Mousal dressed as Mrs. Claus greets Finley Christensen 3, of Davenport, and Shelby Butikofer 4 of Manchester, Iowa during the Bettendorf Police 5th annual Pack-A-Police Car Toy Drive at the police station, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 in Bettendorf.
GARY KRAMBECK /
Generous families helped the Bettendorf Police Department stuff more than one police car at this year's Pack-A-Police-Car Toy Drive.
"We did phenomenally this year," Bettendorf Police Officer Cristina Thomas, the coordinator, said in an e-mail of the Dec. 7 toy drive held at Bettendorf City Hall.
Thomas, who revived the toy drive five years ago, said that donations of toys filled three squad cars as well as a fire truck, which was a new addition to the Pack-A-Police-Car.
"All in all, we packed... six squads since we guessed one fire truck is the equivalent to about three squads," she said.
For the third year, the toys are being donated to Operation Toy Soldier, which keeps the toys in the community to be donated to local military families. Operation Toy Soldier is a nationwide program through Veterans Care and Trimble Funeral Home, Moline, is the local affiliate.
The toy drive, an initiative of the police department, also receives support from the city's police union, the Bettendorf Peace Officers Association.
Do you want a shopping experience that involves friendly customer service, convenient parking, and supporting business people in your own community?
1 of 11
Siena Thomas, 2, and her sister Mariana Thomas, 6, load a Bettendorf fire truck with toys to benefit Operation Toy Soldier during the Bettendorf Police Department's Pack-A-Police Car Toy Drive on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at the police station.
Bettendorf police Sgt. George Ramos holds on to a giant teddy bear on the hood of a police car during the Bettendorf Police 5th annual Pack-A-Police Car Toy Drive at the police station, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Bettendorf.
Jeanette O' Leary of Bettendorf has help from firefighter Shaun Logan to carry toys to benefit Operation Toy Soldier during the 5th annual Pack-A-Police Car Toy Drive at the Bettendorf Police Station on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Finley Christensen, 3, of Davenport, and Shelby Butikofer, 4, and Jaelyn Butikofer, 9, of Manchester, Iowa, bring toys to donate at the Pack-A-Police Car Toy Drive on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, hosted by the Bettendorf Police Department.
Dara Hegg, 10, right, hands toys to her brother Johno Hegg of Bettendorf as they load a fire truck with toys to benefit Operation Toy Soldier. The collection was the Bettendorf Police Department's 5th annual Pack-A-Police Car Toy Drive.
Kathy Mousal dressed as Mrs. Claus greets Finley Christensen 3, of Davenport, and Shelby Butikofer 4 of Manchester, Iowa during the Bettendorf Police 5th annual Pack-A-Police Car Toy Drive at the police station, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 in Bettendorf.