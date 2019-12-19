Toy donations pack Bettendorf emergency vehicles

Generous families helped the Bettendorf Police Department stuff more than one police car at this year's Pack-A-Police-Car Toy Drive.

"We did phenomenally this year," Bettendorf Police Officer Cristina Thomas, the coordinator, said in an e-mail of the Dec. 7 toy drive held at Bettendorf City Hall.

Thomas, who revived the toy drive five years ago, said that donations of toys filled three squad cars as well as a fire truck, which was a new addition to the Pack-A-Police-Car.

"All in all, we packed... six squads since we guessed one fire truck is the equivalent to about three squads," she said.

For the third year, the toys are being donated to Operation Toy Soldier, which keeps the toys in the community to be donated to local military families. Operation Toy Soldier is a nationwide program through Veterans Care and Trimble Funeral Home, Moline, is the local affiliate.

The toy drive, an initiative of the police department, also receives support from the city's police union, the Bettendorf Peace Officers Association.

Here are some scenes from this year's toy drive:

