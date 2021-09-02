Travel the world at the Bettendorf Public Library

In September, patrons will have the opportunity to learn about the Figge’s collection of Haitian art, one of the largest collections outside of Haiti itself. The presentation will have some objects from the Figge’s collection on display. An excellent opportunity to get up close and personal with unique and vibrant pieces of art.

Our Brown Bag Lunch concerts have gone online in a special collaboration with the Robert E. Brown Center for World Music at the University of Illinois to bring you videos introducing instruments and performances of music from around the world. Different videos will be available in September and October. You won’t want to miss these special performances!

All three of the Library’s book discussion groups, Contemporary Books, Get Lit, and Mystery Books, will discuss a variety of international titles. If you have ever thought that you wanted to expand your reading horizons now is the time! Call the Information Desk for more details about titles and meeting times.

There are so many events this Global Gathering we couldn’t detail them all here. Visit our website at www.bettendorflibrary.com for a full list of event dates and times, or stop in and pick up Global Gathering brochure.

In September, we also celebrate Library Card Sign-up Month at the Library. This annual celebration started in 1987, with libraries across the nation encouraging everyone to get a library card. This year we are happy to announce the return of our popular Food for Fines program. During September, for every non-perishable item you donate, we will waive $1 of any accrued fines on your account. Donations go to the Bettendorf Food Pantry to help local families. For a list of their most wanted items, stop by the Library or visit our website.

