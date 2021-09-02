Travel the world at the Bettendorf Public Library

Fifteen years ago, the Bettendorf Public Library began a program series called Global Gathering.
Each Global Gathering has been a celebration of the culture, heritage, and traditions of a particular country or region of the world we share. This year we are marking the anniversary with a world tour featuring programs highlighting countries and cultures around the globe.
Global Gathering World Tour is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors, Quad City Bank & Trust, Morgan Stanley, HNI Corporation, the Rotary Club of Bettendorf, Twin State, and the Bettendorf Public Library Foundation.
September and October are full of unique programs offered in a variety of formats, online, in-person, and take home crafts and kits. Whatever the format, these programs are both entertaining and educational.
One online offering is a 10-part video series, "Karena & Kasey’s Foreign Flavors." Follow sisters Karena & Kasey on a culinary tour of the world. Watch one episode or binge them all! The video series will be available to Library patrons to view online during the month of September.
After your appetite has been whetted, stop by the Library and pick-up a Spice Kit. Available every other Monday in September and October, each kit will contain a spice, a recipe, and more information about cultures that use that spice. Keep an eye out and act fast, these will only be available while supplies last.
In September, patrons will have the opportunity to learn about the Figge’s collection of Haitian art, one of the largest collections outside of Haiti itself. The presentation will have some objects from the Figge’s collection on display. An excellent opportunity to get up close and personal with unique and vibrant pieces of art.
Our Brown Bag Lunch concerts have gone online in a special collaboration with the Robert E. Brown Center for World Music at the University of Illinois to bring you videos introducing instruments and performances of music from around the world. Different videos will be available in September and October. You won’t want to miss these special performances!
All three of the Library’s book discussion groups, Contemporary Books, Get Lit, and Mystery Books, will discuss a variety of international titles. If you have ever thought that you wanted to expand your reading horizons now is the time! Call the Information Desk for more details about titles and meeting times.
There are so many events this Global Gathering we couldn’t detail them all here. Visit our website at www.bettendorflibrary.com for a full list of event dates and times, or stop in and pick up Global Gathering brochure.
In September, we also celebrate Library Card Sign-up Month at the Library. This annual celebration started in 1987, with libraries across the nation encouraging everyone to get a library card. This year we are happy to announce the return of our popular Food for Fines program. During September, for every non-perishable item you donate, we will waive $1 of any accrued fines on your account. Donations go to the Bettendorf Food Pantry to help local families. For a list of their most wanted items, stop by the Library or visit our website.