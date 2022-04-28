Trees, please! Pleasant Valley students helped plant native Iowa trees on Earth Day

Students arrive at Riverdale Heights Elementary School as staff from Quercus Land Stewardship Services delivers trees to be planted.
Shovel and tree in hand, ecologist Alex Wenthe of Quercus Land Stewardship Services, from Black Earth, Wisconsin, walks the halls of Riverdale Heights Elementary on way to the tree planting ceremony held on Earth Day, 2022.
Riverdale Mayor Anthony Heddlesten led the tree planting ceremony at Riverdale Heights Elementary in Bettendorf, Iowa.
Staff members from Quercus Land Stewardship Service, Black Earth, WI, chat with Pleasant Valley Community School District Superintendent Brian Strusz and Riverdale Mayor Anthony Heddlesten in the library of Riverdale Heights Elementary School, Bettendorf, IA
Riverdale Heights Elementary students were excited to answer questions about the importance of planting trees.
Riverdale Heights Elementary students listened intently as ecologist Alex Wenthe of Quercus Land Stewardship Services, Black Earth, WI, talked about the importance of planting trees.
In celebration of Earth Day, a tree planting ceremony was held at Riverdale Heights Elementary in Bettendorf, Iowa on April 22, 2022.
Trees were also planted at the Riverdale City Hall on a very rainy Earth Day.
Riverdale Mayor Anthony Heddlesten and Riverdale Heights Elementary principal Jennifer Richardson spoke with the students about the importance of planting trees.
Pleasant Valley Community School District Superintendent Brian Strusz encouraged Riverdale Heights Elementary students to care for the environment and plant trees.
Riverdale Heights Elementary School students helped plant native Iowa trees on school property as part of an Earth Day event.
The school, the city of Riverdale and Quercus Land Stewardship Services received a grant from Iowa Department of Natural Resources for the trees, which will be planted on school and city grounds. The city also received a a Trees Please! grant from MidAmerican Energy Company.
The state grant, Trees for Kids, helps educate young people on the benefits trees provide, and offers hands-on planting and maintenance experience, according to a news release from the city. Mid-American Trees Please! grants are used to increase energy efficiency, replace trees lost by natural disasters, and enhance the community.
"This program directly aligns with 1st and 2nd grade social studies and science standards," said Riverdale Heights Principal Jennifer Richardson, who worked with teachers to incorporate the event into the curriculum.
PV Schools' Superintendent Brian Strusz and Mayor Anthony Heddlesten attended the ceremony, which was moved inside the school because of rain.
Alex Wenthe of Quercus Land Stewardship Services, a company that uses only native species in the regions they work, led the planting of Bur Oak, White Oak, Chinkapin Oak, Red Oak, Hackberry, Kentucky Coffee Tree, River Birch, Yellowwood, Eastern Redbud, and Pagoda Dogwood trees.
Some of the trees replaced those lost in the 2020 derecho.
Trees for Kids is sponsored by the Iowa Woodland Owners Association, Iowa Tree Farm Community, Trees Forever, and Iowa Bankers Association.
