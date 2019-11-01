{{featured_button_text}}

A steady crowd of young trick-or-treaters found a way to keep warm when Mother Nature dumped snow on Halloween by visiting Bettendorf City Hall.

City employees dressed in costume and decorated City Hall for the annual Halloween party. The event was open to children age 5 and under.

In addition to sweet treats, trick-or-treaters received other treats as they met city staff, police officers and firefighters. 

Here are some of the scenes from the Halloween party on Thursday, Oct. 31: 

