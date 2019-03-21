Two eighth graders from Pleasant Valley Junior High School have won a cruise.
Katia Zemo, daughter of Anne and Anthony Zemo, and Grant Gaura, son of Kortney and Christopher Gaura, will participate in a “Discovery Crew” cruise through the Netherlands and Belgium. They were among five Iowa eighth graders who won a contest through AAA to participate in an 8-day AmaWaterways European river cruise in March.
The contest was open to all eighth graders across AAA – The Auto Club Group’s 11 states. A total of 56 winners was selected. The students won the contest by answering three essay questions and submitting a selfie showing their passion for travel.
Each winner will be accompanied on the trip by a parent or guardian.
Winners and chaperones will fly to Amsterdam, and then sail on an AmaWaterways river cruise through Belgium and the Netherlands.
AAA partnered with AmaWaterways and Allianz Global Assistance to provide the river cruise, flights, travel insurance, and more.
During the trip, students will follow a custom-designed itinerary with ports of call and shore excursions focused on learning about local history, art, science, nature, and food. Besides sampling local cuisine and visiting historic landmarks like the Anne Frank House, students will participate in active hiking and biking tours such as riding bicycles near the Holland windmills and walking through the world’s largest flower garden.
Also, they will meet students at two different schools to see what life is like as an eighth grader in Belgium and the Netherlands.
