Update: LeClaire rail traffic resumed, city leaders want to talk to Canadian Pacific about train speed

The derailment occurred before 11 a.m. Friday as the CP train was traveling south through LeClaire. There were no injuries or fatalities reported and no threat to the public, the EMA said in a news release Friday.

At the LeClaire City Council meeting Monday, Mayor Ray Allen said he was looking to speak to Canadian Pacific about the speed of its trains.

“I am concerned about the speed issue, not so much to being the cause of the accident but it just seems like speed makes the result of the accident like that much worse than it otherwise might be,” Allen said.

Allen said the accident could have been much worse, noting that if the cars had fallen towards LeClaire’s business district rather than the levee, there may have been demolished buildings. “It could have been a pretty terrible thing.”

Mayor Pro Tem Dennis Gerard agreed, saying they needed to have discussions with CP. “When I look at this picture, the first thing that I thought about was what if this would’ve happened at Tugfest? Can you imagine?” he said.