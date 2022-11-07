Veterans Day Ceremony and holiday schedule information

The City of Bettendorf will hold a Veterans Day Ceremony at 2 p.m. Friday at Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St.
Ald. Greg Adamson will emcee the event and Mayor Bob Gallagher will speak. The keynote speaker will be Ray Hamilton. Mr. Hamilton is currently a contract investigator with U.S. Department of Justice-FBI and was formerly with Omnisec International with top secret clearance. He also is a retired FBI Special Agent with 30 years of experience.
The event is free and open to the public with refreshments including coffee, hot chocolate and cookies provided.
Holiday schedule
The City of Bettendorf has announced the following holiday schedule in observance of Veterans Day:
- Bettendorf Transit will offer free fixed-route transit rides to all veterans Monday through Friday.
- City Hall will be closed Friday.
- All Friday collection services including garbage, recycling, bulky and yard waste will be moved to Saturday. Items should be placed at curbside by 6 a.m. For more information, call 563-344-4088.
- The library will be open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- The Family Museum will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Palmer Hills Golf Course will be open, weather permitting.