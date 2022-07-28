Vettes on the River will take place in LeClaire in August

FOR VETS, a not-for-profit organization, will host Vettes on the River: Vettes Supporting Vets on Saturday, Aug. 27.
The event, featuring over 250 old and new Corvettes lined up along the Mississippi River, will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the LeClaire Levee. Vietnam veterans will hold a flag raising ceremony to salute all veterans and active military at 10:30 a.m.
The Riverboat Twilight will offer 1-1/2 hour sightseeing cruises at 11 a.m. and 1:30 and 4 p.m. at a cost of $20.
There also will be raffles, a silent auction, a 50/50 drawing and awards, as well as shopping, dining and more throughout LeClaire.
All funds raised will be donated to Quad-City veterans organizations.
For more information, visit www.vettesontheriver.com.