 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BRIEFS

Vettes on the River will take place in LeClaire in August

  • 0
Vettes on the River will take place in LeClaire in August

Over 250 old and new Corvettes will line the Mississippi River from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 at the LeClaire Levee.

FOR VETS, a not-for-profit organization, will host Vettes on the River: Vettes Supporting Vets on Saturday, Aug. 27.

The event, featuring over 250 old and new Corvettes lined up along the Mississippi River, will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the LeClaire Levee. Vietnam veterans will hold a flag raising ceremony to salute all veterans and active military at 10:30 a.m.

The Riverboat Twilight will offer 1-1/2 hour sightseeing cruises at 11 a.m. and 1:30 and 4 p.m. at a cost of $20.

There also will be raffles, a silent auction, a 50/50 drawing and awards, as well as shopping, dining and more throughout LeClaire.

All funds raised will be donated to Quad-City veterans organizations. 

For more information, visit www.vettesontheriver.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Forest Grove Drive reconstruction project to begin Wednesday

Forest Grove Drive reconstruction project to begin Wednesday

Improvements along Forest Grove Drive near the TBK Bank Sports Complex will be underway this week, establishing a new roadway to Bettendorf from the north. Phase three of the Forest Grove Drive reconstruction project will take in three smaller phases over the course of the next year. The project is reconstructing and widening Forest Grove Drive starting east of International Drive and extending east through Middle Road with improvements to Middle Road south of Forest Grove Drive and extending north to south of the interstate 80 interchange. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News