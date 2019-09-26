Age: 39
City of residence: Bettendorf
Organizations you are currently volunteering for: United Way of the Quad-Cities - Women United charter member and steering committee, Young Leaders, Emergency Grant Committee, Campaign Ambassador; Iowa Quad-Cities Rotary Club, board member and immediate past president; Lead(h)er board member; and Genesis Health Services Foundation board member.
What made you want to start volunteering? "Long story short, my professional career kick-started the initiative to start volunteering but it was really my first trip to Africa (Namibia) that was a defining moment of getting involved back home and prioritizing volunteerism and service to my community. It just put things into perspective for me and made me want to gain a deeper understanding of the needs in my own community, as well as the world around me."
How long have you been giving your time? Since 2003
What do you enjoy most about volunteering? "Being part of something bigger than yourself. The Rotary motto really speaks to me in this respect of Service Above Self.
I have also learned so much, serving with the current organizations that I volunteer for as well as others that I have served with over the years. There are so many great organizations working to make a difference in our community and it's energizing to be included in that momentum of change for the better."
What advice would you give others considering an opportunity to give their time? "It's so incredibly rewarding. No greater feeling than knowing you had a part in making a difference in someone's life, whether it's in your neighborhood, your community or halfway across the world. I absolutely love the belief statement that United Way of the Quad Cities has committed to: that every Quad-Citizen deserves the opportunity to lead his/her best life, which happens by involving people in volunteerism, advocacy and giving, mobilizing the community towards a stronger region. That’s a call to action, my fellow Quad-Citizens. What are you waiting for?"
To find volunteer opportunities across the Quad-City region, visit United Way Volunteer Hub at https://unitedwayqc.galaxydigital.com
If you have a volunteer to spotlight, please contact Jennifer DeWitt at jdewitt@qctimes.com. Featured volunteers must live in Bettendorf, Riverdale, Pleasant Valley or LeClaire.
