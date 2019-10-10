Age: 54
Residence: LeClaire
Organizations you are currently volunteering for: Scott County 4-H (County Council Adviser and previous 4-H leader), Scott County Cattlemen, CCKMA (Non-profit Fundraising Organization for University of Iowa Ovarian Cancer Research)
What made you want to start volunteering? "I started volunteering as a young mother by coaching YMCA youth sports and also volunteered at our local schools and PTAs. When our children joined 4-H, I continued volunteering as a club leader and then transitioned to County Council once our children graduated high school. I enjoy helping non-profit groups with fundraising and am also on the Scott County Cattlemen board and CCKMA board."
How long have you been giving your time? 25 years
What do you enjoy most about volunteering? "I enjoy interacting with our youth. There is so much potential in our future that can be seen through all the good things they do and their great ideas. I enjoy sharing their energy and seeing them succeed. For the non-profits that I work with, I feel blessed to be part of their missions and helping where needed."
What advice would you give others considering an opportunity to give their time? "Just do it! When you think you don't have time, you can find the time once you commit to the passion of volunteering. I am a business owner and live on the farm with twice daily chores that need to be done, but volunteering gives a sense of well being and accomplishment that nothing else can match. Leave an impression! Be an example!"
What the Scott County Extension says about Zelle: "Lisa Zelle has been involved as a 4-H leader since her boys were members and now continues to help at the county level, working with the teen council to plan events and community service projects. She is the kind of volunteer who goes beyond what is expected and delivers quality work resulting in great opportunities for kids. She is enthusiastic, friendly, hard-working and organized. What more could an organization ask for in a volunteer," said Director Becky Bray.
