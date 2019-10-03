Age: 15
Hometown: Bettendorf
Organizations you are currently volunteering for: Family Museum and St. John Vianney Church
What made you want to start volunteering? "I have been going to the Family Museum since I was around 2 years old and have done many fun camps and activities, including dance, there. I thought it would be fun to help kids and families get the same wonderful experiences I've had there."
How long have you been giving your time? Five years at St. John Vianney and two years at the Family Museum.
What do you enjoy most about volunteering? "Helping families and working with the kids."
What advice would you give others considering an opportunity to give their time? "Give it a try. You never know if you are going to like it unless you try it and there are many different opportunities to give your time, so explore until you find something that matches with your interests."
What the Family Museum says about Samantha, the museum's 2019 "Helping Hands" Youth Volunteer Award winner: “The staff have watched Sam grow up in the museum and in my two years of knowing her, she’s really grown as a person. Sam has volunteered over 150 hours at the museum... It’s wonderful to see a volunteer so lighthearted and genuinely excited to come to the museum. Whether it’s for dance classes, summer camps or special events, Sam relates really well with the little ones in our care and always has a blast with her fellow volunteers,” said Carissa DeWaele, volunteer/special events coordinator.
To find volunteer opportunities across the Quad-City region, visit United Way Volunteer Hub at https://unitedwayqc.galaxydigital.com
If you have a volunteer to spotlight, please contact Jennifer DeWitt at jdewitt@qctimes.com. Featured volunteers must live in Bettendorf, Riverdale, Pleasant Valley or LeClaire.
