Age: 77

City of Residence: Bettendorf

Organizations you are currently volunteering for: Scott County Extension Master Gardeners including its governing board. 

What made you want to start volunteering? "I anticipated retiring and wanted to develop my gardening skills and knowledge. As a former teacher, liked the idea of providing information and assistance to others."

How long have you been giving your time? "Started in 2006 with the training from Iowa State University."

What do you enjoy most about volunteering? "Solving a garden problem that a community member has — whether in the garden, with wildlife, identifying (and sometimes saving) a tree, eliminating disease or insects — is very rewarding. Helping to train future Master Gardeners as they work through their internship is similarly rewarding."

What advice would you give others considering an opportunity to give their time? "Giving of yourself with time and effort, not just with money, to help others is its own reward. We need meaningful experiences in our lives. Everybody wins!"

What Scott County Extension says about Brunkan: "Bill is chair of the Horticulture Clinic, which serves the public who walk in with questions or who call or email concerns. In addition, those served are offered a newsletter of current topics that Bill writes each month.

Our office garden benefited from his research skills when we added signs in the gardens for each plant with a QR code that takes visitors to a website with more information about the plant.

He readily volunteers to get things done and his work is always quality. He has mentored new Master Gardeners and they all comment how much they learn from him and how nice he is to work with. He’s a born teacher," -- Becky Bray, Scott County Extension director.  

To find volunteer opportunities across the Quad-City region, visit United Way Volunteer Hub at https://unitedwayqc.galaxydigital.com

If you have a volunteer to spotlight, please contact Jennifer DeWitt at jdewitt@qctimes.com. Featured volunteers must live in Bettendorf, Riverdale, Pleasant Valley or LeClaire.

