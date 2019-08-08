Name: John Byrne
Age: 54
Current residence: Bettendorf
Hometown: Ryan, Iowa
Organizations volunteering for now: Hand in Hand, Bettendorf Community Schools, St. Ambrose University
What made you want to start volunteering? "I want the world to be a better place because I was here. It feels good to help others and to contribute to worthy causes."
How long have you been giving your time? 28 years
What do you enjoy most about volunteering? "The strong emotional connection I feel with others while volunteering and the good feelings I retain thereafter."
What advice would you give others considering an opportunity to give their time? "It is important to 'pay it forward', just as others have done for you. By volunteering you are setting a good example for others so they will become volunteers in the future. Find causes which are meaningful to you - those are the causes where you will have the most meaningful impact. While it is important for all of us to give of ourselves, don't over commit yourself to where you are exhausted or become resentful."
Editor's note: Volunteer Spotlight is a new feature of the Bettendorf News showcasing local volunteers and the important work they do for our community. Featured volunteers must live in Bettendorf, Riverdale, Pleasant Valley or LeClaire. To spotlight a volunteer, contact Jennifer DeWitt, Bettendorf News editor, at jdewitt@qctimes.com.
To find volunteer opportunities across the Quad-City region, visit United Way Volunteer Hub at https://unitedwayqc.galaxydigital.com.
