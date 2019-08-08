* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Editor's note: Volunteer Spotlight is a new feature of the Bettendorf News showcasing local volunteers and the important work they do for our community. Featured volunteers must live in Bettendorf, Riverdale, Pleasant Valley or LeClaire. To spotlight a volunteer, contact Jennifer DeWitt, Bettendorf News editor, at jdewitt@qctimes.com.

To find volunteer opportunities across the Quad-City region, visit United Way Volunteer Hub at https://unitedwayqc.galaxydigital.com.