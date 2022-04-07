Wakefields, defense lift Bettendorf boys soccer past North Scott

ELDRIDGE — With missed chances and offsides piling up, Chase Wakefield's perseverance was the difference.

The Bulldog sophomore got behind the North Scott defense and got keeper Jakob Nelson out of position. Though his initial shot was turned away by a Lancer defender, Wakefield recovered the ball, then fired a rocket into the top of the net in the 60th minute to get Bettendorf on the board en route to a 2-1 win over the Lancers Thursday, April 8, at The Pitch.

"It felt great but I knew that goal wasn't all me," Wakefield said. "It was nice to know I've got a team around me that's going to be happy if I score as much as I'm going to be happy if they do."

Up until that point, Bettendorf had been called for five offsides, including one that negated a goal from Xavier Potts in the 58th minute, but four minutes after Wakefield's goal, his brother Tristan added another, timing his run right to get a pass from Alex Cullum and score to double Bettendorf's lead.

"We never gave up, we kept working," Chase Wakefield said. "We knew the opportunities would come and the second we got one, we knew we had to finish it, and we did. We've got a great all-around team. The two goals weren't individual, we knew anyone could score on any given day."

With its offense struggling with offsides penalties, the Bettendorf (2-0, 2-0 MAC) defense was strong throughout much of the game. Though shots were even at 11-each, North Scott didn't get too many quality looks until the final minutes of each half, a pair of corners in the first, and then a goal from Corbin Schneider in the 75th minute.

North Scott (3-1, 1-1) had been averaging 4.7 goals per game entering the contest but couldn't get another goal, its best look a shot in the closing minutes that Bettendorf keeper JJ Gonzalez-Hayes punched up over the net.

"We've got a good back line and we trust the guys in front of us," defender Luke Bohonek said. "We like what we did, we defended the long ball well. ... I'm excited. I think we've got a good group and this is a statement."

Schneider's goal — a header in off a rebound from Luke Crawford — was a lift for North Scott, which has been playing quality soccer to begin the season, already with wins over defending Class 2A state champion Cedar Rapids Xavier and Class 1A state qualifier Iowa City Regina.

"We lost to a really strong team on the field, so hats off to them. It was the battle we expected, a lot of speed, controlled the ball, but we were sloppy and when we were sloppy, that's when we got scored on," North Scott Troy Bendickson said. "This is going to help define the rest of the season. And getting that goal back was huge for them. ... That felt good, it put pressure on the end."

While North Scott is off until Monday, Bettendorf turns right around and plays Linn-Mar Friday, buoyed by its performance against the Lancers.

"I thought we made some adjustments moving kids around and they played against a stronger team," Bettendorf head coach Ben Pennington said. "Our senior leadership is good and we're strong in a lot of places. ... That was a good, physical high school soccer game."

