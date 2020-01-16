Wallace's Garden Center to host garden lecture series (copy)
Wallace's Garden Center to host garden lecture series (copy)

Wallace's Garden Center in Bettendorf will host a series of lectures during the winter and spring of 2020 on a variety of garden subjects.

The lectures will be held at 10:30 a.m. every Saturday from Jan. 25 to April 11 at Wallace's, located at 2605 Devils Glen Road.

The series will include: 

  • Jan. 25: Why Do Bees Buzz? 
  • Feb.1: Critter Control: Moles, Rabbits, Deer and Japanese Beetles 
  • Feb. 8: All Things Evergreen- Pine, Spruce, Juniper, Boxwood and more 
  • Feb. 15: How Do You Like Them Apples? 
  • Feb. 22: AM Plant Parenting and the Art of Indoor Gardening -
  • Feb. 29: Starting Seeds Indoors 
  • March 7: What’s Bugging You? Insects and Diseases of the Home Landscape
  • March 14: Herbs and Veggies 101, Veggies 101: Revitalizing the Kitchen Garden 
  • March 21: Shady Ladies 
  • March 28: Perennial Plant Maintenance 
  • April 4 (Spring open house): Container Gardening and New Annuals for 2020 
  • April 11: Flower Power: Hydrangeas and Long-blooming Shrubs 
