Want and need lead to expanding Bettendorf health sciences career training program

A new program at Bettendorf High School is designed to help students hone health care skills that could land them a career.
On Wednesday, the Bettendorf Community School District had a ribbon cutting for a health sciences classroom and a laboratory designed for its Certified Nursing Assistant training class. The CNA course is launching this semester.
“Successful completion of the course will prepare students to sit for the state licensure exam,” Kristy Cleppe, the high school’s associate principal, said. “This credential will allow students to serve in a growing market while working toward potential future health care career goals.”
The CNA class is the latest in the high school’s health sciences career and technical education program, which was launched a couple of years ago, Cleppe said. That program was developed both because of the need for workers in health care and because of an identified interest among the district’s students in filling that need.
The health sciences programming was developed in partnership with the Eastern Iowa Community Colleges.
Early on, the program included an introduction to health care careers and medical terminology.
Another expansion — with three more classes — is planned. Two of those will cover anatomy and physiology while the third will teach nutrition.
The laboratory, where the students will practice their skills, was designed to look like a patient care area. It has four beds, walkers and other tools a CNA might use to care for a patient. It also has patients in the form of four mannequins — life-sized human figures.
Funding for the health sciences program was provided in part by the Scott County Regional Authority, according to the district. Money was also obtained through a federal grant designed to encourage career and technical education.
Being able to have a look at what health care has to offer professionally is critically important, Rebecca Eastman, the Bettendorf school board president, said.
“We’re incredibly proud to have the opportunity to offer this program,” Eastman said.
Rosetta Schulte, who is enrolled in the CNA class, said she wants to be a pediatric nurse.
Schulte, a junior, said she started getting interested in health care because she watched a lot of "Grey’s Anatomy." While she knows a lot of what happens on that drama is fictional, the medical aspects of the show still caught her interest.
“I love helping people, I love working with kids,” Schulte said.
Through the CNA course, she is hoping to further her experience with the real-world requirements of a health care career: learning more about human anatomy and practicing on people.
Programs like the one being provided by the district, in cooperation with the community and the community colleges, allow youth to learn about careers for which society has a need, such as those in the medical field, Bettendorf Mayor Robert S. Gallagher said during the event.
Joel Moore, who is on the regional authority’s board, said the project aligns with the regional authority’s mission of investing in the community’s future.
Moore said he is also the chief nursing officer for Genesis.
“We need you,” Moore said to the students. “We need this not only for right now but for our future."