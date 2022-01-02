Watch a pair of adult eagles live on the Arconic Eaglecam

When a pair of adult eagles first were spotted nesting on then-Alcoa Davenport Works' property in 2010, the plant's maintenance workers seriously questioned the company's idea to install a web camera over the nest.
''They thought I was crazy," recalled John Riches, spokesman for the now Arconic Davenport Works. "After the first season, they came back and apologized."
There is no longer a question about the popularity of the nest's occupants — eagles Liberty and Justice or the livestream Arconic Eaglecam which launched in 2011. Watch it at arconic.com/eaglecam or https://livestream.com/accounts/1538473/eaglecam.
The majestic birds' daily routines, the laying and hatching of their eggs, and the eaglets they have fledged have been of interest to 35 million bald eagle fans, including a number of classrooms and other organizations.
So far this season, Liberty and Justice have been spotted stopping by the nest, but they are in-and-out. They are typically in the nest consistently in early January, and lay eggs in February, Riches said.
Last year the eggs were not viable, and there were no new eaglets.