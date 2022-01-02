 Skip to main content
Watch a pair of adult eagles live on the Arconic Eaglecam
When a pair of adult eagles first were spotted nesting on then-Alcoa Davenport Works' property in 2010, the plant's maintenance workers seriously questioned the company's idea to install a web camera over the nest. 

''They thought I was crazy," recalled John Riches, spokesman for the now Arconic Davenport Works. "After the first season, they came back and apologized."

There is no longer a question about the popularity of the nest's occupants — eagles Liberty and Justice or the livestream Arconic Eaglecam which launched in 2011. Watch it at arconic.com/eaglecam or https://livestream.com/accounts/1538473/eaglecam.

The majestic birds' daily routines, the laying and hatching of their eggs, and the eaglets they have fledged have been of interest to 35 million bald eagle fans, including a number of classrooms and other organizations.

So far this season, Liberty and Justice have been spotted stopping by the nest, but they are in-and-out. They are typically in the nest consistently in early January, and lay eggs in February, Riches said.

Last year the eggs were not viable, and there were no new eaglets.

“We’re hoping for better results this year,” Riches said. 

Liberty and Justice's eaglets

Since building the nest on then Alcoa Davenport Works' property in 2009, Liberty and Justice have produced one to three eggs per year since the spring of 2010.

They are named by fans of Arconic Eaglecam as well as employees of the now Arconic Davenport Works.

2021: One egg, it did not hatch.

2020: Two eaglets, named Analiese and Terry, in honor of Riverdale firefighter Analiese Chapman, and Terry, for fallen Hampton Police Chief Terry Engle

2019:Two eaglets, named Windy and Storm.

2018: One egg was laid, it did not hatch.

2017: Three eaglets, named Mercury, Gemini and Apollo.

2016: Two eaglets, named Sky and Star.

2015: Two eggs were laid but no eaglets survived.

2014: Two eggs were laid, but one was broken. The surviving eaglet was named Rudy in honor of Davenport Police Sgt. Kevin "Rudy" Marxen, who had died suddenly in February 2014.

2013: Two eaglets, named Honor and Glory.

2012: Three eaglets, named Faith, Hope and Spirit.

2011: Two eggs hatched with one surviving eaglet, named Freedom.

2010: Two eaglets fledged, but this was before Eaglecam.

