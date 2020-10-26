Ways to keep kids safe on Halloween

People who want to lower their risk with people outside their families should pick groups that also have been observing safe social-distancing, Dr. Sandra Kesh, an infectious disease specialist and the deputy medical director at New York's Westmed Medical Group, told Good Housekeeping.

It's important to wear masks, but the CDC cautions that costume masks aren't substitutes for those that are designed to limit the spread of disease.

"A costume mask should not be used unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose and doesn't leave gaps around the face," the CDC's guidelines read. "Do not wear a costume mask over a protective cloth mask because it can be dangerous if the costume mask makes it hard to breathe."

Although the virus isn't thought to be commonly spread by touching infected surfaces, Halloween does present some risk if children are knocking on doors, touching door handles or rummaging around in the same candy bowl as other children.

It's unlikely that a child will become sick after eating a piece of candy that was passed out to them, but health experts recommend parents plan for hand-sanitizer breaks and encourage kids to wash their hands before they eat candy.