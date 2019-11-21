WDM Valley derails PV's title aspirations (copy)

When Morgan returned to the bench area before the start of the second set, she had ice wrapped around it and was using crutches.

"She was in a lot of pain," Hall said. "After she went down, the girls were like, 'Alright, it is fine and move on.'

"But when they saw Kaitlyn wrapped up and on crutches, it was like, 'Oh, wow. That's not good.'"

Ruff admitted PV played for its teammate in that first set.

"We played with our hearts, but that took a lot of our energy and affected the next two sets," Ruff said.

PV hung around in the opening set.

It was within a point on three occasions late — 22-21, 23-22 and 24-23 — but two service errors and a Hayden Kubik kill ended the set.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

"We were playing with heart, passion, and the mentality nothing was going to hit the floor in that first set," junior Emily Wood said. "We had a good block up there, but we struggled after that.

"Mentally, we were swayed a little bit."

With an aggressive serve, Valley bolted to a 13-2 lead in the second set. Hall burned both of her timeouts in the set by the 11th point.