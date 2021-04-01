Welcome to your library, wherever you are

April 4 - 10 is National Library Week, and we invite you to celebrate by using your library! The great thing is that you can use your library wherever you are. We have so many resources that you can take with you!

Of course, you can check out books, music and much more by coming to the library. But did you know you can call ahead to 563-344-4179 and have items pulled off the shelf and held for you? You can also put books on hold through the library catalog and we’ll notify you when they’re ready to be picked up. And you can pick them up in the library or call us to schedule a no-touch curbside pickup. Take your materials and carry a little bit of the library home with you.

With your computer, tablet or smartphone, you can also take ebooks, eaudiobooks and digital magazines and music with you wherever you go. Use your library card to download titles to educate and entertain you any time, anywhere! See the Digital Content page on our website at www.bettendorflibrary.com/digital-content for more information.

And for a special National Library Week treat, join us in creating some super-portable reading! Dig into your creative side and submit your 6 Word Short Story! It’s said that Ernest Hemingway bet that he could write a story in just 6 words, and won the bet. In that tradition, here's a 6 word story from our staff.