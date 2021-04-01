 Skip to main content
Welcome to your library, wherever you are
Welcome to your library, wherever you are

The Bettendorf Public Library at 2950 Learning Campus Drive projects a colorful, cheery presence on a gloomy day.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER

April 4 - 10 is National Library Week, and we invite you to celebrate by using your library! The great thing is that you can use your library wherever you are. We have so many resources that you can take with you!

Of course, you can check out books, music and much more by coming to the library. But did you know you can call ahead to 563-344-4179 and have items pulled off the shelf and held for you? You can also put books on hold through the library catalog and we’ll notify you when they’re ready to be picked up. And you can pick them up in the library or call us to schedule a no-touch curbside pickup. Take your materials and carry a little bit of the library home with you.

With your computer, tablet or smartphone, you can also take ebooks, eaudiobooks and digital magazines and music with you wherever you go. Use your library card to download titles to educate and entertain you any time, anywhere! See the Digital Content page on our website at www.bettendorflibrary.com/digital-content for more information.

And for a special National Library Week treat, join us in creating some super-portable reading! Dig into your creative side and submit your 6 Word Short Story! It’s said that Ernest Hemingway bet that he could write a story in just 6 words, and won the bet. In that tradition, here's a 6 word story from our staff.

“First date. Spilled the soup. Lonely.”

It’s harder than you think! Submit your 6 Word Short Story at www.bettendorflibrary.com/six-word. We’ll post them on our social media, so follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to read these super-portable short stories.

Lastly, we’d like your help to continue making the Bettendorf Public Library truly your library. We’re planning ahead and would like your input on the programs the library offers. We would be very grateful if you would take a few minutes to fill out our survey at http://bit.ly/bplprogramsurvey and let us know your thoughts on library programming. All ages are encouraged to share their input, and help us make the Bettendorf Public Library one that is truly yours!

Maria Levetzow, Bettendorf library

Maria Levetzow

COMING UP

For details about the following programs and more, please visit www.bettendorflibrary.com, email info@bettendorflibrary.com or call 563-344-4175.

During the month of Aprilil: Brown Bag Lunch with Randy and Melinda Leasman

April 8: Tales for Tots, 10:00 a.m.

April 8: Community Connections: Endless Possibilities: Iowa's African American History, 7:00 p.m.

April 10: Mystery Book Discussion Group: The Last Good Kiss by James Crumley, 9:30 a.m.

April 10: Time with Art, 3:00 p.m.

April 12: Preschool Storytime, 10:00 a.m.

April 13: Get Lit: It Can't Happen Here by Sinclair Lewis, 7:00 p.m.

April 14: Storytime Live from the Library, 10:00 a.m.

April 14: After School Kids Lab, 3:00 p.m.

April 15: Take Home Workshop: Paperbag Baskets, while supplies last

April 15: Tales for Tots, 10:00 a.m.

April 19: Preschool Storytime, 10:00 a.m.

April 21: Storytime Live from the Library, 10:00 a.m.

April 21: Contemporary Books Discussion Group: Washington Black by Esi Edugyan, 1:00 p.m.

April 21: After School Kids Lab, 3:00 p.m.

April 21: Contemporary Books Discussion Group: Little Faith by Nickolas Butler, 7:00 p.m.

April 22: Tales for Tots, 10:00 a.m.

April 26: Preschool Storytime, 10:00 a.m.

April 28: Storytime Live from the Library, 10:00 a.m.

April 28: After School Kids Lab, 3:00 p.m.

April 29: Tales for Tots, 10:00 a.m.

April 30: Final Friday Trivia, 7:00 p.m.

May 6: Take Home Workshop: Watercolor Silhouettes, while supplies last

