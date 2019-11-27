Westbound I-74 on-ramp opens in downtown Bettendorf

The new Iowa-bound Interstate 74 on-ramp in downtown Bettendorf last week is causing another traffic configuration.

As of Thursday, Nov. 21, motorists now are directed to take the new I-74 on-ramp located just west of 14th Street to continue west toward Middle Road. The existing ramp at 14th Street will be permanently closed. The traffic change will remain in place until the new Iowa-bound river bridge is complete.

The Iowa Department of Transportation said 14th Street will be permanently closed between Grant Street/U.S. 67 and Mississippi Boulevard to allow construction crews to reconfigure the I-74 interchange in Bettendorf.

To get to 14th Street, motorists can take Grant Street/U.S. 67 to northbound 12th Street/Kimberly Road to Mississippi Boulevard or take 16th Street to Mississippi Boulevard to 14th Street.

