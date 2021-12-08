 Skip to main content
What are the new Bettendorf ward boundaries?
What are the new Bettendorf ward boundaries?

Some Bettendorf residents will vote on different council members come the 2023 city school elections. 

After the 2020 census data updated cities' populations and distributions, cities and state legislatures across the country are redrawing their elected officials' district boundaries.

Community Development Director Mark Hunt said there weren't any major changes in Bettendorf. Because Bettendorf grew to the northeast, the fifth ward boundaries shrunk and other wards had to shift to the east to maintain similar populations. 

Bettendorf's population grew by 17.7% over the last 10 years, outpacing the four other major metropolitan cities in the area and surpassing Rock Island as the third largest city behind Davenport and Moline. 

No sitting council members were drawn out of their districts when comparing their available residential addresses to the new maps. The city boundary changes become effective on Jan. 15, 2021. 

Bettendorf city council will have a public hearing and vote on the changes at the next meeting Dec. 21. It's a quickened process, said City Planner Taylor Beswick, because of the census data collection and release being delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The Iowa Legislature approved new districts for state and federal lawmakers on Oct. 28. 

Download PDF Maps: New Bettendorf Ward Boundaries.pdf
Download PDF Read the Ordinance: Description of the New Bettendorf Ward Boundaries.pdf
Bettendorf, East Moline, and Silvis Reporter

Sarah is the Bettendorf, East Moline, and Silvis reporter for the Quad City Times covering local government and news in the those areas. She graduated from the University of Iowa this spring and was the editor of the student-run newspaper The Daily Iowan.

