What are the new Bettendorf ward boundaries?

Some Bettendorf residents will vote on different council members come the 2023 city school elections.
After the 2020 census data updated cities' populations and distributions, cities and state legislatures across the country are redrawing their elected officials' district boundaries.
Community Development Director Mark Hunt said there weren't any major changes in Bettendorf. Because Bettendorf grew to the northeast, the fifth ward boundaries shrunk and other wards had to shift to the east to maintain similar populations.
Bettendorf's population grew by 17.7% over the last 10 years, outpacing the four other major metropolitan cities in the area and surpassing Rock Island as the third largest city behind Davenport and Moline.
No sitting council members were drawn out of their districts when comparing their available residential addresses to the new maps. The city boundary changes become effective on Jan. 15, 2021.
Bettendorf city council will have a public hearing and vote on the changes at the next meeting Dec. 21. It's a quickened process, said City Planner Taylor Beswick, because of the census data collection and release being delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Iowa Legislature approved new districts for state and federal lawmakers on Oct. 28.