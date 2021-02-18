What does a day of hybrid learning look like in the Quad-Cities?

Math is with his grandmother, Lynda Miller. Included is a "math playground" with logic games. The point is sometimes lost on Lynda, but Craig seems to get it.

Science is a video on the cold and flu season. A woman explains that both are caused by viruses that are too small to see. Often, she says, these are called "germs," but that isn't really correct because not all germs are viruses.

Viruses get into the body through the eyes, nose and mouth, she says, and once inside, they copy themselves and people get sick. But the body also has ways of getting rid of these viruses.

Social studies is about civil rights leaders, with a timeline for Rosa Parks.

Attendance is required and work is graded. Craig's teacher, Mary Wendel, can see where he's been on his Chromebook and for how long.

Art, library, music and physical education are taught during in-person days at school, although at one point this morning, Craig pops up from his chair and jumps up and down, as though making jump shots in basketball, just to burn off some energy. His own physical education.

He works at his desk until lunch time.