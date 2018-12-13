BHS presents 'A Charlie Brown Christmas'
Bettendorf High School Theatre Department will present "A Charlie Brown Christmas" at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14 and 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at the school's Performing Arts Center, 3333 18th St., Bettendorf.
Before the Friday night performance, a pajama party with cookies and hot cocoa will be held. Before the Saturday night performance, a Santa's Workshop with make take-home crafts will be featured.
Before the 3 p.m. Saturday performance, there will be a theater workshop for elementary students.
Tickets cost $6 for general admission and $30 for the Saturday morning workshop, which includes a T-shirt and admission to the show. Purchase tickets online or at the door. Tickets for parents and friends to join in are $6 and can be purchased at the door.
For more information contact Katie Howard at khoward@bettendorf.k12.ia.us
Bettendorf High School to hold Child Development Classes
Bettendorf High School will hold child development classes from 10-11 a.m. on multiple dates throughout the year. This class for children 2-4 years will give high school students a chance to observe children at various stages of development. There will be planned activities as well as free play to observe student-child, student-caregiver and parent interaction. Activities and snacks will be provided. The caregiver/parent needs to be present during play time and younger siblings also may attend.
Dates are as follows:
February 21 and 28, March 7
May 9, 16 and 23
For more information, contact Elizabeth Kieffer at ekieffer@bettendorf.k12.ia.us.
Bettendorf Community School District looking for Guest Teachers and Paraeducators
The Bettendorf Community School District is accepting applications for guest teachers and guest para-educators.
In the state of Iowa to guest teach, you must hold an Iowa teaching license or obtain a substitute authorization. A substitute authorization can be issued to a person with a bachelor's degree and allows an individual to substitute in grades PK-12 for no more than five consecutive days and no more than 10 days in a 30-day period in one job assignment for a regularly assigned teacher who is absent, except in the driver’s education classroom. The course content includes ethics, classroom management, diversity, and instructional strategies. This course is available through Scott Community College and the Mississippi Bend AEA.
Requirements for being a guest paraeducator include a high school diploma and a willingness to be flexible while supporting student needs.
To apply, please go to http://bit.ly/BettGuestTeacherApply.
For more information, contact Gale Roeder at Scott Community College 563-336-3550 or Betsy Justis at Mississippi Bend AEA 563-344-6481.
American Family Insurance donates $1,000 to Dress for Success Quad-Cities
Dress for Success Quad-Cities received a $1,000 donation from the American Family Insurance Dreams Foundation on Nov. 27. The Dreams Foundation recently asked customers to nominate nonprofit organizations from the community as a way to say thank you and give back to the communities.
The Foundation gave a total of $250,000 to 250 nonprofit organizations across the U.S.
LeClaire Events:
Jan. 26: LeClaire Chamber of Commerce annual Awards Dinner, Steventon's.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.