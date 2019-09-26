Enjoy Dogtoberfest
with your furry friend
The annual Dogtoberfest event will be from noon to 3:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 29, at Crow Creek Dog Park, 4800 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf.
The rain date will be Sunday, Oct. 6.
The event will include free doggie bags for the first 150 households through the gate as well as a live auction, raffle baskets, food trucks and contests. Admission is free with a charge for some activities.
For more information, contact Kathy Behncke at k.behncke@mchsi.com or 563-370-4014.
New exhibit opening
at Bereskin Gallery
Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy, Bettendorf, will host an opening reception for the exhibit "Les Petites: Big creativity. Small package" at the October First Friday event.
The reception will be 5:30-7:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4, at the 2967 State St. gallery.
The exhibit will feature artwork from a variety of regional artists. Each piece is within the spacial confines of 12″ x 12." It will be on display until Wednesday, Nov. 6. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesdays-Saturdays.
For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com or email bereskinartgallery@gmail.com.
LeClaire to host
First Friday fun
On Friday, Oct. 4, LeClaire will host a First Friday Celebration.
Participants can enjoy shopping, food and drink specials and more. There also will be live music at several venues including the Mississippi River Distilling Company, Faithful Pilot and Green Tree Brewery.
Downtown merchants Antique Archaeology, LeClaire Olive Oil Co., Razzleberries and the Shameless Chocoholic will be among the businesses open later for the event.
Shoptoberfest to debut
in downtown LeClaire
The LeClaire Chamber has announced the addition of a new event, Shoptoberfest, to its fall lineup.
From 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, shops in LeClaire will host the Midwest's best breweries giving patrons the option to sip, sample and shop a path through town. Participants can use a 5 oz. souvenir tasting glass to try a variety of Oktoberfest craft beer samples.
The afternoon will conclude with an after-party at Green Tree Brewery featuring raffle prizes to raise money for the North Scott Rotary Club. Prizes also will be given for best Oktoberfest costumes and there will be a Stein Holding Competition.
For more information or to purchase a ticket, visit Facebook: Shoptoberfest.
Life Fitness Center
plans holiday movies
Holiday movies will be shown in October and December at the Life Fitness Center, 2222 Middle Road, Bettendorf.
There also will be themed activities offered from 5:00-5:45 p.m. and cash concessions. Movies will begin at 5:45 p.m. Participants should bring lawn chairs or blankets.
The schedule includes:
Saturday, Oct. 19: Hotel Transylvania 3
Saturday, Dec. 14: The Grinch
You have free articles remaining.
For more information, call the Life Fitness Center at 563-344-4119. Admission is $4, $2 for center members.
Family Museum plans
Scarecrow Shenanigans
During Scarecrow Shenanigans, almost every gallery in the Family Museum will have Halloween-themed art activities, games and science projects, including a Scarecrow Creation Station, Haunted Hopscotch, Monster Petting Zoo, Glow Games, Frankenstein’s Lab Spooky Room, Mini Pumpkins, Family Photo Station and more.
The event will be noon to 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 20.
Participants are invited to arrive in costume.
Admission is free for Family Museum members and $9 for the general public. For more information, call 563-344-4106, or visit www.familymuseum.org.
Apple Fest event
returns to LeClaire
Sponsored by the River Valley Optimists Club, Apple Fest on the River will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13 on the LeClaire Levee.
The family-friendly event will feature apples, a variety of homemade food items, a truckload of pumpkins and gourds as well as vendors selling cider, espresso coffee drinks, kettle corn and a wide variety of unique craft and gift items. The River Valley Optimists Club also will be grilling food.
A special kids only area will be available for a small fee. Specialty items related to Apple Fest will be available at downtown businesses along with fall shopping, dining and touring.
For more information, visit Apple Fest 2019 on Facebook.
Movies in the Park
On select nights, Bettendorf Parks and Recreation shows movies at sundown at Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. Participants should bring a chair or blanket. For more information, call 563-344-4113 or visit facebook.com/pg/officialbettendorf/events.
The schedule includes:
Saturday, Oct. 5: Lego Movie
Halloween parade
celebrates monsters
The 2019 Bettendorf Halloween Parade will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, with the Space Monsters theme.
The parade will step off at the intersection of 23rd Street and Middle Road, then continue onto Spruce Hills Drive. The procession will travel to 18th Street, turn left onto 18th Street, continue to Middle Road, turn left on Middle Road and finish at the entrance of the Life Fitness/Splash Landing parking lot.
Entry forms are available at Bettendorf City Hall or online at bettendorf.org. The parade is directed by the Greater Bettendorf Community Foundation.
Bettendorf’s Trick or Treat will be 5-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Rotary Club seeks
grant applications
The Bettendorf Rotary Club's Charitable Giving Fund is seeking applications for grants of up to $2,500 from qualified non-profit organizations in the Quad-Cities area.
The fund accepts applications once a year from non-profit organizations that provide basic human services, serve youth or meet local community needs. The application deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.
Grants will not awarded for: annual fundraising, organizational endowments, deficit financing, grants to individuals, scholarships, political donations or activities, to Rotarians or their families, or for sectarian purposes.
To apply, an organization must complete the online application form at bettendorfrotary.com. For more information, call 563-940-3617.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.