Bettendorf students to premiere a band composition

Bettendorf fifth- to twelfth-grade bands will debut a piece written for them, "By the River's Edge," during its annual Parade of Bands Concert at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25 in the Bettendorf High School gym.

The piece was composed by Robert Sheldon a renowned composer of wind band music.

For more information on the composer visit robertsheldonmusic.com.

