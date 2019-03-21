Bettendorf seeking volunteers for the Park Ambassador Program
The Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Department is looking for volunteer Park Ambassadors. The volunteers patrol city parks and offer assistance to park visitors. Duties include giving directions, providing information on park activities, watching for vandalism and serving as an extra set of eyes and ears for the Bettendorf Police Department. Most importantly, acting as goodwill ambassadors for the City.
Anyone 18 years or older can serve as an ambassador. Applicants do not have to be a Bettendorf resident, but must have a valid driver's license, pass a background check and be in good health.
The 2019 season will run from May 24 through Sept. 2. There will be an orientation meeting on Wednesday, May 22 at the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center, 2204 Grant St.
Applications can be picked up and/or dropped off at Bettendorf City Hall, 1609 State St.; the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center, 2204 Grant St.; or the Life Fitness Center, 2222 Middle Road. The deadline for applications is May 15, 2019.
For more information, call Isaac Jacobs at 563-344-7170.
Bettendorf Public Library to Hold Free Shred Day at Faye’s Field
The Bettendorf Public Library will host a Free Shred Day event on Thursday, March 30 starting at 10 a.m. Thanks to the sponsorship of the Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library, drop off for shredding will be available until the trucks fill or 1 p.m., whichever comes first. The Free Shred Day will be held in the parking lot of Faye's Field located at 2850 Learning Campus Drive.
During this event community members can bring up to three standard file containers of personal papers (up to 100 pounds total) for secure shredding. Documents will be shredded on site however participants will not be able to watch specific documents be shredded. Staples and paperclips are fine, but all binders need to be removed.
Bettendorf to host Child Development Class Visits
Bettendorf High School invites children 2-4 years to visit the school's Child Development class from 10-11 a.m. on select Thursdays in March.
These visits will allow BHS students in the class to observe, interact and learn from children at different stages of development. There will be planned activities as well as free play and student-child and student-caregiver or parent interaction. Activities and snacks will be provided.
Younger siblings are invited and a caregiver/parent needs to be present during this play time. For more information or to RSVP, email ekieffer@bettendorf.k12.ia.us.
Dates in March include Thursdays, March 21 and 28.
