The Bettendorf-Pleasant Valley Youth Baseball Association Now Accepting Registrations
The BPV Youth Baseball Association currently is accepting registrations for all divisions of this program. This program is available for boys and girls 6-20 years and features several divisions. to register online, visit online at https://active.leagueone.com/Olr/Pages/Welcome.aspx?ClubId=14196.
Divisions include; Coach Pitch, Grades 1-3; Intro to Kid Pitch, geared for third graders and any advanced/veteran coach pitchers ready for a new challenge; Minors, Grades 4-5; Majors, Grades 6-7; Juniors, Grades 8-9; Seniors, youth 15-20 years.
The season will start with tryouts/evaluations for all but the oldest and youngest divisions. Dates, times and sites for the tryouts/evaluations have yet to be determined. All players are placed on a team with the evaluations only used for a draft by coaches to try and ensure a competitive balance. Division drafts for the coaches/teams are planned the week after the tryouts.
April is set aside for practices for all but the oldest division. Games begin in May. All-Star games are planned around the July 4 holiday and, depending on weather, all seasons should wrap up by the end of July.
All players receive a jersey, hat and baseball socks for uniforms. Baseball pants and shoes, as well as gloves are the responsibility of the participant. BPV also provides helmets and bats as well as catchers gear in the set of team equipment.
For more information about this charitable, all-volunteer organization, visit eteamz.com/BPV.
Family Museum Announces 2019 Spring Break Spectacular Lineup
The Family Museum will host six different themed days of programming during spring break to help families enjoy the time off school. All events and performances are included with admission or membership.
Thursday, March 14
Make a Mess Day: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., paint on a 15-foot-wide canvas and paint with mud; 1-3 p.m., participants can see a garbage truck, street sweeper and snow plow from the Bettendorf Public Works Department.
Friday, March 15
Take to the Skies Day: 10:00, 10:45, 11:30 a.m. and 1, 1:45 and 2:30 p.m., planetarium shows; 1-3 p.m., flight activities with the Quad-City International Airport. Shows will be first-come, first-served, so come early and sign up for a time slot.
Saturday, March 16
Comic Con for Kids: noon to 4 p.m., PJ Masks Catboy meet and greet; 1-1:45 and 3-3:45 p.m., jump in the Cat Car and get a picture. Throughout the day participants also will be able to meet favorite superheroes and pop culture characters with C4 Magazine!, make a comic book with In This Issue Comics, shop collectibles and comics, and craft a cape and let it fly in the wind on the genuine cape-testing machine. Kids are encouraged to come in costume to be entered to win a prize from the Museum's Fox & Bee.
Bettendorf to host Child Development Class Visits
Bettendorf High School invites children 2-4 years to visit the school's Child Development class from 10-11 a.m. on select Thursdays in March.
These visits will allow BHS students in the class to observe, interact and learn from children at different stages of development. There will be planned activities as well as free play and student-child and student-caregiver or parent interaction. Activities and snacks will be provided.
Younger siblings are invited and a caregiver/parent needs to be present during this play time. For more information or to RSVP, email ekieffer@bettendorf.k12.ia.us.
Dates in March include Thursdays, March 21 and 28.
