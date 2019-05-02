Humanities Iowa to Sponsor Walt Whitman Live at the Bettendorf Public Library
The Bettendorf Public Library will host a presentation of Walt Whitman, portrayed by Dr. Bill Koch 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 16 at the library as part of the free Community Connections series.
During this one hour program, Walt Whitman, portrayed by Koch, will highlight major poems from the poetry collection, "Leaves of Grass." In addition, Whitman will pay tribute to Abraham Lincoln with a description of the nation's obsequies and recitations of the Gettysburg Address and, "O Captain, My Captain."
Annual Free Comic Book Day Festival returns to the Bettendorf Public Library
The Bettendorf Public Library will celebrate Free Comic Book Day with an all-day festival 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 4. Readers visiting the library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf can pick up a free comic book. Several other free events also will be held.
* Saturday Morning Cartoons (10 a.m. to noon): Featuring various showings of superhero cartoons suitable for all ages. No registration is required and participants can drop in and watch one or stay and watch them all.
* Drawings on Diversity: Representation in Comics (11 a.m.): Dr. Tullis from St. Ambrose University will discuss the evolution of comic books in the 21st Century. This presentation will highlight the recent development of increased diversity and inclusive representation in comic books.
* Art-to-Go with the Figge (1 p.m.): The Figge Art Museum will provide a discussion on comics and offer the chance for attendees to develop works during a hands-on activity. Limited spots are available so registration is required. The class is best suited for children 10 years and older. To register, call 563-344-4175 , visit the library or visit bit.ly/bplfcbd.
* The Cultural and Social Significance of Star Wars (1 p.m.): With an extra nod to the day also being May the Fourth, Eric Rowell from Augustana College will discuss the cultural significance of the Star Wars Universe and its impact on society. The presentation will focus on the roles of individual characters and their impacts.
Thomas Jefferson to hold Jubilee Celebration
Thomas Jefferson Elementary will host this annual Jubilee Celebration on Friday-Saturday, May 3-4. This will be the final Jubilee event as the school will close in December. The weekend of events will celebrate the school's past and the Thomas Jefferson community.
Proceeds will benefit Thomas Jefferson Elementary Spirit of Community Legacy Scholarship distributed through the Bettendorf Community Schools Foundation.
On Friday, there will be an Outdoor Movie Night at 7:30 p.m. featuring a showing of the movie, "Up."
On Saturday, there will be a breakfast and school tour from 9-11 a.m. The Jubilee Celebration will be held 2-5 p.m. immediately followed by the Riverside After-Party at Riverside Grill, 1733 State St., Bettendorf.
For the 2019-2020 school year, Thomas Jefferson will be used through December as a campus of Mark Twain Elementary serving Pre-K through First grade students. There will be a public hearing about the sale of Thomas Jefferson Elementary at the Monday, May 6 board meeting, possession would take place after December 2019.
Bettendorf Lions Club to offer Kidsight Screenings
The Bettendorf Lions Club will host free Kidsight vision screenings for children six months of age through kindergarten from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 11. The screenings will take place at the Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. A vision screening is a requirement for entering kindergarten. Children must be accompanied by a parent. The free screenings are a service of the Lions of Iowa and the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
LeClaire Chamber
May 14: Networking event featuring speakers Nichole Simms and Laura Ernster, Go Fish Marina Bar and Grill, 411 River Drive, Princeton, 5:30 p.m.
June 11: Networking event, 129 Coffee and Wine Bar, 129 N. Cody Road, LeClaire, 5:30 p.m.
July 9: Networking event, Mississippi River Distilling Company, 303 N. Cody Road, LeClaire, 5:30 p.m.
American Pickers coming to LeClaire
Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz from, "American Pickers," plan to return to the LeClaire area to film episodes of the hit series from Monday, May 27 through Sunday, June 9. The hit show follows Mike and Frank, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques.
American Pickers is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST. facebook: GotAPick.
The Bettendorf Public Library to offer free resume assistance in May
The Bettendorf Public Library will offer residents the opportunity to tune-up to a resume during two upcoming resume assistance events being held at the in May. During the first event, staff from Black Hawk College Career Services will be on hand from 4-6 p.m. Monday, May 6 to provide guidance in resume building. No reservations will be required on this day. Visitors interested in assistance need only drop into the library located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive in Bettendorf during the event.
On Thursday, May 16 Dr. Storey from Black Hawk College Career Services will be at the library from 3-7 p.m. to provide resume writing assistance on an individual basis. An appointment is necessary and includes a half hour session with Dr. Story. Reservations can be made by calling the Information Desk at 563-344-4179.
Participants in either event are asked to bring along a resume or a list of employers, dates and job titles as well as a flash drive. Flash drives also will be available for purchase from the Information Desk for $8. Both events are free. For more information, call 563-344-4179 pr visit bettendorflibrary.com.
Friends of the Bettendorf Parks Foundation to hold For Sale by Owner Event
Friends of the Bettendorf Parks Foundation will present this For Sale By Owner event 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 18 and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 19 at Faye’s Field, 2850 18th St., Bettendorf.
This event features an opportunity for owners of motorized vehicles such as cars, trucks, vans, motorcycles, boats and motor homes (including 5th wheels and other pull behind campers) to sell these vehicles at one community-wide sale. Individuals interested in buying these vehicles will be able to view multiple vehicles at one location. The vehicles will only be displayed on Saturday and Sunday. All transactions are private between the buyer and the seller.
Cost to rent a space is $25 for the first space and $10 per space for each additional space needed.
This event is a fundraiser for the Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation. Proceeds will be used to provide funding for educational and recreation programs as well as special projects sponsored by the Foundation.
For more information contact the Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Department at 563-344-4464.
Senior Golf Cart Tours of Duck Creek Recreation Trail
The Friends of the Bettendorf Park Foundation will host these tours of Bettendorf’s recreation trail on Monday, May 20, 2019. The event will consist of two tours of Bettendorf’s Duck Creek recreation trail from Palmer Hills Golf Course to Duck Creek Park and back.
Golf carts are provided by Palmer Hills Golf Course. Participants can drive the carts or operators will be provided. Stops will be made at several sites along the way. The tours will be approximately two hours round trip and will depart at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Parking is located at Palmer Hills Golf Course parking lot, 2999 Middle Road. There is no fee and liquid refreshments will be provided.
The tours are limited to no more than 70 people per tour. Reservations are required. Registrations, including online, phone and walk-ins will begin Thursday, May 2. To register online, go to bettendorf.org/register. Deadline for registration is 4 p.m. Friday, May 17 or until full.
The rain date for the event will be Tuesday, May 21.
For more information, call Bettendorf Parks and Recreation at 344-4113.
Bettendorf to hold celebration for Jackson Retirement
A party to celebrate the retirement of Paul Norton Elementary school counselor Joyce Jackson will be held 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30 at Paul Norton Commons, 4485 Greenbrier Drive, Bettendorf.
Jackson is retiring after 59 years of service.
