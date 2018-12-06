'Celebrate the cities" of Bettendorf and LeClaire
The Bettendorf Business Network's First Tuesday in Bettendorf meeting will take place at the Hilton Garden Inn, Bettendorf, Tuesday, Dec. 4 at noon. The meeting will "celebrate the cities" in a joint program with city and business leaders of LeClaire. Lunch costs $11. For more information visit bettbiz.net.
Holiday open house
Bereskin Fine Art Gallery will hold a Holiday Open House on Dec. 7 from 5:30-8 p.m. at 2967 State St., Bettendorf. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com.
"Read Local" program presents Rock Island poet
Rock Island poet and spoken-word artist Aubrey Barnes discuss his craft and published work "Unfin-" at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12 at Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive.
"Read Local" is a series partnership between the library and the Midwest Writing Center that highlights six local authors per year.
One of the program goals is to promote authorship and introduce the community to new writers. There will be a question-and-answer session after the reading.
No registration is required and all ages are invited to this free program.
For more information, visit www.bettendorflibrary.com or call 563-344-4175.
LeClaire will come alive with Christmas in LeClaire
LeClaire will host Christmas in LeClaire annual three-day Christmas event Friday-Sunday, Dec. 7-9. Activities will take place throughout the city. There will be live entertainment, crafts, children's activities, a silent auction at the Civic Center, trolley rides, bazaar and baked goods for sale as well as food, drink and shopping specials. Saturday there will be a breakfast with Santa from 8-10 a.m. ($8.50 adults, $4.50 children) and the Ugly Christmas Sweater 5K. The event is free with charges for some activities.
For more information about Christmas in LeClaire, call Joyce at 563-289-4205 or Diane at 563-370-3509.
Bettendorf High School presents its annual Christmas Star Program
Bettendorf High School will present the Christmas Star program at 7 p.m. Monday-Sunday, Dec. 10-16 at the Donald A. Schaefer Planetarium, 3333 18th St. The script was derived from scientific and theological research. Frank Gorshe, a Bettendorf chemistry teacher narrates, with musical accompaniment from Mannheim Steamroller's, "Christmas in the Aire," and "Fresh Aire Christmas." Seating is limited. For more information or to reserve a seat, call 563-332-4516. Free.
Bettendorf High School to hold Child Development Classes
Bettendorf High School will hold child development classes from 10-11 a.m. on multiple dates throughout the year. This class for children 2-4 years will give high school students a chance to observe children at various stages of development. There will be planned activities as well as free play to observe student-child, student-caregiver and parent interaction. Activities and snacks will be provided. The caregiver/parent needs to be present during play time and younger siblings also may attend.
Dates are as follows:
February 21 and 28, March 7
May 9, 16 and 23
For more information, contact Elizabeth Kieffer at ekieffer@bettendorf.k12.ia.us.
Family Museum earns reaccreditation
The Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf, has earned reaccreditation through the American Alliance of Museums, the only organization representing the entire scope of the museum community.
Through a rigorous process of self-assessment and review by peers, the Family Museum has demonstrated that it meets standards and best practices and represents itself an educational entity and appropriate steward of the collections and resources it holds in the public trust.
Developed and sustained by museum professionals for nearly 50 years, the museum accreditation program is the field’s primary vehicle for quality assurance, self-regulation and public accountability.
Of the nation’s estimated 33,000 museums, 1,069 are accredited.
Bettendorf Community School District looking for Guest Teachers and Paraeducators
The Bettendorf Community School District is accepting applications for guest teachers and guest paraeducators.
In the state of Iowa to guest teach, you must hold an Iowa teaching license or obtain a substitute authorization. A substitute authorization can be issued to a person with a bachelor's degree and allows an individual to substitute in grades PK-12 for no more than five consecutive days and no more than 10 days in a 30-day period in one job assignment for a regularly assigned teacher who is absent, except in the driver’s education classroom. The course content includes ethics, classroom management, diversity, and instructional strategies. This course is available through Scott Community College and the Mississippi Bend AEA.
Requirements for being a guest paraeducator include a high school diploma and a willingness to be flexible while supporting student needs.
To apply, please go to http://bit.ly/BettGuestTeacherApply.
For more information, contact Gale Roeder at Scott Community College 563-336-3550 or Betsy Justis at Mississippi Bend AEA 563-344-6481.
American Family Insurance donates $1,000 to Dress for Success Quad-Cities
Dress for Success Quad-Cities received a $1,000 donation from the American Family Insurance Dreams Foundation on Nov. 27. The Dreams Foundation recently asked customers to nominate nonprofit organizations from the community as a way to say thank you and give back to the communities.
The Foundation gave a total of $250,000 to 250 nonprofit organizations across the U.S.
LeClaire Events:
Dec. 7-9: Christmas In LeClaire.
Dec. 9: A Celtic Christmas, Our Savior Presbyterian Church, 10 a.m.
Jan. 26: LeClaire Chamber of Commerce annual Awards Dinner, Steventon's.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.