Enjoy golf cart tour on recreation trail
The Friends of the Bettendorf Park Foundation will hold a golf cart tour of Bettendorf’s recreation trail on Monday, Sept. 10.
The tour will be from Palmer Hills Golf Course to Devils Glen Park and back. Golf carts will be provided by Palmer Hills. Carts can be operated by the participants or operators will be provided.
Stops will be made at several sites along the way.
Tours will last about two hours round trip, and will depart at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Parking for the tour will be at Palmer Hills Golf Course parking lot, 2999 Middle Road. There is no fee. Liquid refreshments will be provided.
Reservations are required.
Tours are limited to no more than 70 people per tour. Participants must be 18 or older.
Online registrations, phone and walk-in registrations will begin Aug. 30.
To register online, go to www.bettendorf.org/register. Deadline for registration is 4 p.m. Sept. 7 or until the event is full.
For more information, call Bettendorf Parks & Recreation at 563-344-4113.
Rain date for the event is Tuesday, Sept. 11.
Bettendorf 'for sale by owner' event set
Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation will present a "For Sale By Owner" event from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, and noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, at the parking lot just south of Faye’s Field, 2850 18th St., Bettendorf.
Cost is $25 and $10 for additional spots. Registration forms are available at City Hall, 1609 State St.
Owners of motorized vehicles such as cars, trucks, vans, motorcycles, boats, and motor homes (including fifth wheels and other pull-behind campers) can sell their vehicles at this community-wide sale. Individuals interested in buying the vehicles will be able to see multiple vehicles at one time.
Transactions will be private between the buyer and the seller.
For more information, contact Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Department at 563-344-4464.
The event is a fundraiser for the Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation. Proceeds will be used to support educational and recreation programs and special projects sponsored by the foundation.
LeClaire Chamber of Commerce
September 15, 11 a.m., 1 p.m.: Riverboat Twilight Sightseeing Cruises.
For more info, go to riverboattwilight.starboardsuite.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.