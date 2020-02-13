What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Gala attendees will hear about the impact donations make on area families. Proceeds benefit Family Resources. For more information or to reserve a seat or table, visit famres.org/calendar. Tickets are $85.

Bettendorf man wins

$50,000 lottery prize

Donald Sullivan, Bettendorf, has won $50,000 in the Iowa Lottery's 5 Spot scratch game.

The prize is the second highest for the 5 Spot scratch game.

Sullivan purchased the winning ticket at Kwik Star, 2283 53rd Ave., Bettendorf, and claimed the prize at the lottery's regional office in Cedar Rapids.

The 5 Spot scratch game features eight top prizes of $50,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.44. For more information about the game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.

Mayor presents State

of City on Feb. 19

Bettendorf will hold the State of the City Address at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St.