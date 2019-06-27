New exhibit opening
at Bereskin Gallery
Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy will host an opening reception for the exhibit "Big Sky" by Hans Olson during the July First Friday event.
The reception will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, July 5, at the gallery located at 2967 State St., Bettendorf.
This exhibit will be on display from Saturday, June 29, to Thursday, July 25. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesdays-Saturdays.
For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com or email bereskinartgallery@gmail.com.
First Day donations
accepted beginning July 1
The First Day Project, a collaboration of Quad-City area school districts, local businesses and volunteer groups to collect school supplies, is gearing up for the 2019-2020 drive.
The annual drive helps meet the needs of students who may not otherwise have the school supplies they need to be successful. Area school districts will be collecting school supply donations for students in kindergarten through 12th grade beginning July 1.
Supplies that are needed include backpacks, crayons, colored pencils, composition notebooks, erasers, glue sticks, loose-leaf paper, pocket folders, spiral notebooks, pencil boxes, pencils, pens, rulers, scissors, washable markers and watercolor paints.
Donations will be accepted weekdays from July 1 to Aug. 2 at these locations:
Ascentra Credit Union, 1710 Grant St.. Bettendorf
Ascentra Credit Union, 2339 53rd Ave., Bettendorf
Ascentra Credit Union, 949 Mississippi View Court, LeClaire
Bettendorf Community School District Administration Center, 3311 18th St.
Mel Foster, 2300 Spruce Hills Drive, Bettendorf
Pleasant Valley High School, 604 Belmont Road, Bettendorf
Monetary donations also can be made to specific school districts or the project through the Quad-City Community Foundation at bit.ly/QCCF-Donate-1stDayProject.
For more information about the First Day Project Q-C School Supply Drive or to help support area students, contact Celeste Miller at cmiller@bettendorf.k12.ia.us or by phone at 563-359-3681, ext. 3005.
1984 BHS class to hold 35th reunion
The Bettendorf High School Class of 1984 with host its 35th reunion Friday-Sunday, July 26-28.
The celebration will include a Meet and Greet from 7:30-10:30 p.m., Friday, at Davenport's Analog Arcade Bar. A cash bar will be available.
On Saturday, there will be a buffet dinner from 6-10 p.m. at The Tangled Wood, Bettendorf. Cost will be $30 per person and includes buffet, two drink tickets and live music. Sunday will include farewell events.
For more information or to RSVP by Friday, June 28, email BHS84Dogs@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/groups/43441873198.
Bettendorf Public Library to host teen events
The Bettendorf Public Library will offer a variety of free events for teens this summer including the 2019 Young Adult Summer Reading Program.
The theme for this year's reading program will be "A Universe of Stories." Along with a host of events for all ages, the library will present several exclusive programs for students entering 6th through 12th grades. All events will be at the library and will require registration.
Events include:
* A Universe of Stories with the Figge: Surrealism, 2-3:30 p.m., Saturday, June 29. A Figge educator will be on hand for a free Surrealist art painting lesson.
* Build a Rover, 1:30–4:30 p.m., Saturday, July 13. Teens can build mini rovers from kits that will require soldering. No experience is necessary.
* Book Explorers: John Scalzi Fan Club, 2-3 p.m., Monday, July 22. Featuring book discussions and fan chats about titles from this popular science fiction writer. "Fuzzy Nation" will be discussed in June and "Red Shirts" in July.
For more information or to register, visit bettendorflibrary.com or call 563-344-4179.
Bettendorf to show Movies in the Park
Bettendorf Parks and Recreation will sponsor free movie nights every Saturday throughout the month of June. Movies will be shown at sundown at Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. The rain date for movies will be Sunday, July 14.
Attendees should bring a chair or blanket.
Saturday, June 29: The Lego Movie 2
Bettendorf library hosts Summer Concert Series
The Bettendorf Public Library's outdoor summer concert is on Thursdays through Aug. 8 at Faye's Field, south of the library on 18th Street. The concerts begin at 6:30 p.m., rain, shine or oppressive heat.
In case of inclement weather, concerts are held in the Bettendorf Room in the library at 2950 Learning Campus Drive.
All attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets. Food and drinks also will be available for purchase.
This year's concert line-up includes:
Thursday, June 27: Minus Six
Thursday, July 11: Mo and Co
Thursday, July 18: Songbird Quartet
Thursday, July 25: Doggin' Out
Thursday, Aug. 1: Cody Road
Thursday, Aug. 8: Class of 82
Bettendorf Park Band to host 51st annual Summer Concert Series
The Bettendorf Park Band will present free concerts again this summer. Concerts, which include an ice cream social, begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Bill Bowe Bandshell, Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf.
In case of inclement weather, performances move to Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center, 2204 Grant St., Bettendorf.
Friday, June 28 - Stars, Stripes and Saxophones, Ice Cream Social by Bettendorf Lions
Thursday, July 4 - Bettendorf Park Band, Ice Cream Sponsor needed
Friday, July 5 - Bix Youth Band
Friday, July 12 - Bettendorf Park Band, Ice Cream Social by Bettendorf Presbyterian Church
Friday, July 19 - Bob Gaston C.A.S.I. New Horizons Band, Ice Cream Social by CASI
Friday, July 26 - Bettendorf Park Band, Ice Cream Social by Kennedy Catholic School Band Boosters
Membership in the band is open to adult musicians from throughout the Quad-Cities. Rehearsals are at 7 p.m. Thursdays in the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center. For more information, contact Brian Hughes at 563-599-7730.
LeClaire Chamber
June 28: Wide River Winery Tasting Room, 106 N. Cody Road, LeClaire, live music by the Whoozdads, 5-8 p.m.
June 28: Steventon's Sunset Concert, Bobby Ray Bunch, 1399 Eagle Ridge Road, LeClaire, 6-9 p.m.
June 29: Mississippi River Distilling Co. and Cody Road Cocktail House, 303 N. Cody Road, LeClaire, live music on the patio by Ed James, 5-8 p.m.
June 29: Blue Iguana Live, 201 N. Cody Road, LeClaire, music by Sazon de Senora
July 9: Networking event, Mississippi River Distilling Co., 303 N. Cody Road, LeClaire, 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 13: Networking lunch, Big Dave and Holly’s, 1204 N. Cody Road, LeClaire, noon
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.